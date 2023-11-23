Vatican Audience Sparks Controversy over Conflict Terminology

In a recent meeting at the Vatican, Pope Francis met separately with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict. The Pope’s choice of words, including the term “terrorism” and, according to some Palestinians, “genocide,” has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

During the meetings, which were arranged prior to the Israeli-Hamas hostage deal, Pope Francis expressed his concern for the suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians. However, he did not specifically reference the deal or the temporary halt in fighting that followed.

The Pope first met with 12 relatives of the 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and later with 10 Palestinians who have lost loved ones or faced other forms of hardship due to the war in Gaza. He also engaged with priests who minister in the region.

Following these meetings, Pope Francis addressed the issue during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square. A few individuals in the audience displayed posters depicting graphic images and the word “Genocide.” The Pope emphasized the need for peace, urging everyone to pray for its attainment. He also called on God to assist both Israelis and Palestinians in resolving their problems and to prevent further violence.

The Pope has consistently advocated for an end to the war and has sought to maintain the Vatican’s diplomatic neutrality. The Vatican is particularly concerned about the predicament faced by Christians in Gaza.

Members of the Palestinian delegation expressed surprise at Pope Francis’ deep understanding of the suffering endured by the people of Gaza. They claimed that he used the term “genocide” during their private meeting. However, the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, denied that the Pope used such terminology, stating that his remarks during the general audience reflected the dire situation in Gaza. The Palestinians in the delegation maintained their position, asserting that ten people witnessed the Pope’s use of the term.

This incident is not the first time Pope Francis has generated controversy with his spontaneous comments. In the past, he used the term “genocide” to describe the Ottoman-era Turkish attacks on Armenians and acknowledged the Catholic Church’s abuses against Indigenous peoples in Canada as constituting a genocide.

The Israeli relatives expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with Pope Francis, but some voiced disappointment that not all members of the delegation had a chance to speak. They also raised concerns about the use of the term “terrorism” without specifying the party responsible. Nevertheless, they expressed hope that the Pope’s moral authority might contribute to the release of all hostages.

The meeting at the Vatican has ignited debate and highlighted the complex language surrounding conflicts. Ultimately, the goal of peace remains central, and it is essential for all parties involved to continue working towards a resolution.

FAQ