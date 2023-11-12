The Vatican’s relationship with China has been a topic of ongoing discussion, and Pope Francis recently addressed the issue during a press conference. While acknowledging that progress has been made, the Pope stressed the importance of demonstrating to Beijing that the Catholic Church is not under the influence of any foreign power. During his visit to Mongolia, where religious persecution has overshadowed the historic papal visit, Pope Francis sent greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and expressed his warm affection for the Chinese people.

One area of strain in the Vatican-China relations is the 5-year-old agreement on nominating Catholic bishops. This accord aimed to unite China’s estimated 12 million Catholics, who had long been divided between an official church and an underground church loyal to Rome. However, tensions arose when Beijing made unilateral bishop appointments without papal consent, which the Vatican later recognized. Although the terms of the agreement were never disclosed, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that China has maintained contact and communication with the Vatican to improve relations.

Pope Francis emphasized that the relationship between the Vatican and China is characterized by respect. He reiterated his admiration for the Chinese people and expressed the need for further efforts in the religious aspect to prevent misconceptions that the Church rejects Chinese culture or depends on a foreign power. While acknowledging that there is still work to be done, the Pope affirmed that progress is being made.

In addition to discussing Vatican-China relations, Pope Francis addressed his recent comments about Russia’s imperial past, which caused controversy among Ukraine’s Catholics. The Pope explained that his comments aimed to highlight the importance of embracing one’s heritage and culture, referencing historical figures he had learned about in school. He also expressed his admiration for Russian culture and recommended journalists listen to Russian composer Alexander Borodin’s music to better appreciate the vastness of the region.

Throughout his visit to Ulaanbaatar, Pope Francis displayed resilience despite his age and physical limitations. As he has consistently used a wheelchair due to strained knee ligaments, he acknowledged that traveling is becoming more challenging for him. While he has confirmed one more trip to Marseille, France, he remained noncommittal about future travel plans. However, he did mention that a papal visit to Vietnam, which recently established new diplomatic relations with the Vatican, may be a possibility in the future.

Overall, Pope Francis provided insights into the Vatican’s ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with China and addressed his perspective on Russia’s imperial past. His remarks emphasized the importance of cultural understanding and the need for further progress in promoting harmony among nations.

