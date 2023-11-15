A Fresh Perspective: Pope Francis Sends an Implicit Message on the Role of the Catholic Church

In a surprising turn of events during his visit to Mongolia, Pope Francis expressed his views on the role of the Catholic Church, which seemingly targeted China rather than the country he was visiting. The Pope emphasized that governments should not perceive the Catholic Church as a political threat because its mission is solely centered around faith and compassion.

With Mongolia being home to a mere 1,450 Catholics, the Pope’s remarks appeared both timely and significant. The Catholic Church in Mongolia has developed positive relations with the government, which has acknowledged and appreciated the Church’s contributions to society, healthcare, and charitable activities.

During his address to bishops, priests, missionaries, and pastoral workers, Pope Francis emphasized that Jesus did not grant any political authority to his apostles. Instead, he instructed them to alleviate the suffering of humanity by spreading the message of faith. The Pope reassured governments and secular institutions that the Church’s mission of evangelization is not driven by a political agenda but rather guided by divine grace, mercy, and a commitment to the common good of all people.

While the Pope’s statements may have appeared directed towards China, it is important to note that Beijing has been pursuing a policy of “Sinicisation” to curb foreign influences and promote loyalty to the Communist Party. Relations between the Vatican and China have been uncertain since a significant agreement was reached in 2018 on the appointment of bishops. The Vatican has voiced concerns over several alleged violations by Beijing.

At the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Mongolia, the Pope spoke amidst the presence of Hong Kong’s top Catholic cleric, Archbishop Stephen Chow. This visit was historical, as it marked the first time in nearly three decades that a bishop from the former British colony had visited the Chinese capital. Archbishop Chow, who is set to become a cardinal, expressed his hope that the Church in Hong Kong would serve as a bridge between mainland China and the Catholic community.

Archbishop Chow further emphasized that the Catholic Church in Asia is flourishing and can contribute to better understanding between Catholics from the East and the West. He also commended Pope Francis for his commitment to visiting small congregations around the world, emphasizing that the Church is not restricted to Rome but embraces a global perspective.

Meanwhile, outside the Pope’s meeting with Mongolian leaders, a group of Chinese Catholics proudly waved red Chinese flags displaying five stars. One Chinese Catholic from Shanghai expressed his profound joy at the opportunity to see the Pope in person, highlighting the significance of the visit for him and others who do not often have such encounters.

Before concluding his visit, Pope Francis called on world leaders to dissipate the “dark clouds of war.” In line with this appeal, the Pontiff has dispatched Cardinal Matteo Zuppi as an envoy to Kyiv, Washington, Moscow, and soon, Beijing. The objective of these diplomatic efforts is to promote dialogue, seek resolution, and provide humanitarian assistance in conflict-affected regions, particularly in Ukraine.

As Pope Francis continues to champion the core values of the Catholic Church, his visit to Mongolia has shed light on the Church’s non-political stance and its dedication to reaching out to marginalized communities around the world. The Pope’s words and actions serve as a reminder that the Catholic Church is not confined to geographic boundaries but is a global institution committed to promoting peace, compassion, and understanding among all people.

