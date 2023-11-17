Pope Francis Inspires at World Youth Day Amidst the Church’s Struggle with Sexual Abuse

LISBON, Portugal – Pope Francis made a grand entrance in Portugal on Wednesday for the opening of the first World Youth Day since the pandemic put a halt to large gatherings. With the cancellation of previous events due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s gathering holds even greater importance as the Pope aims to inspire the next generation of Catholics while addressing the ongoing clergy sexual abuse scandal that has plagued the church.

Anticipating over a million young participants from around the world, the event takes place over multiple days in the capital city of Lisbon. Despite the initially dull and warm weather, forecasters predict clear skies and temperatures reaching a scorching 35°C (95°F) by the end of the weekend.

In preparation for the open-air events, pilgrims in busloads started arriving a day prior, well aware of the high summer temperatures they would have to endure. Portuguese health authorities, promoting the slogan “Stay hydrated!”, advised participants to carry plenty of water and wear hats to protect against the heat. Prime Minister António Costa echoed these sentiments, encouraging volunteers to prioritize hydration.

Cardinal-elect Américo Aguiar, a Lisbon bishop responsible for organizing the festival, emphasized that this year’s edition of World Youth Day is unique due to the two-year-long COVID-19 lockdowns. He highlighted the significance of the event for Catholic youths, especially given the current global landscape marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and economic uncertainties. Aguiar emphasized the joy and power of unity that the Pope continuously espouses, despite the limitations and difficulties brought about by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis commenced his visit by meeting with Portuguese officials at the Belem National Palace, where explorers set sail during Portugal’s maritime golden age. In the afternoon, the Pope journeyed to the Jeronimos Monastery and church, a major historical landmark in Portugal. There, he held discussions with the Portuguese Catholic hierarchy, which has been engaged in the process of reconciling with the church’s history of clergy sexual abuse.

It is widely anticipated that Pope Francis will privately meet with abuse survivors during his visit and potentially address the issue in his public remarks, as he has done on previous foreign trips. In February, an independent commission revealed that at least 4,815 boys and girls were abused in Portugal since 1950, mostly between the ages of 10 and 14. The initial response from the Portuguese bishops was met with criticism, as they downplayed the scale of the abuse and hesitated to take action against accused clergy members. Only after mounting pressure did they express willingness to provide reparations to victims, albeit with some resistance. Plans to build a memorial for the victims during World Youth Day were abandoned and replaced by a grassroots campaign called “This is our memorial.”

Running parallel to the Pope’s visit, the campaign erected a billboard in central Lisbon, displaying the message “4,800+ Children Abused.” The billboard was funded through a successful crowdfunding campaign, with activists expressing their intention to display more such billboards around the city.

World Youth Day was initiated by St. John Paul II in the 1980s to invigorate young Catholics in their faith. After a gap of five years, the event returns to European soil, providing hope and renewed zeal to young people following the challenges posed by the pandemic. With the attendance of Ukrainian and Russian youths, the ongoing war in Ukraine is likely to take center stage during the Pope’s visit to Fatima, a Catholic shrine linked to an apocalyptic prophecy surrounding peace and Russia.

As the five-day visit unfolds, the scorching Lisbon weather poses a concern for participants. Temperatures are expected to reach 35°C (95°F) on Sunday. Many young people plan to camp out in the vast, unshaded Tagus Park, participating in an evening vigil before attending the final Mass presided over by Pope Francis. Organizers have made provisions by installing numerous water tanks for refilling bottles and doubling the number of drinking fountains within the city.

Registered participants have been provided with reusable water bottles and sun hats in their welcome knapsacks. However, there are concerns for the Pope’s well-being, given his recent hospitalization for hernia repair and intestinal surgery complications. As he has previously voiced concerns about climate change and the impact of extreme weather, it is anticipated that Pope Francis will address the heat while urging action against global warming.

Despite concerns about his health, volunteers and participants remain optimistic, entrusting the Pope’s well-being to his medical team. Theresa Guettler, a nurse from Florida volunteering at the event, expressed her prayers for Pope Francis and recommended that he stay hydrated and follow medical advice.

