New Article: Pope Acknowledges Chinese People’s Resilience During Papal Visit in Mongolia

In a historic papal visit to Mongolia, Pope Francis sent a heartwarming message to the people of China, acknowledging their resilience and strength in the face of religious persecution. Despite the overshadowing presence of Beijing’s crackdown on religious minorities, the Pope made a special mention of China’s “noble” citizens at the end of a Mass celebrated in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar.

During the Mass, Pope Francis brought to the altar Cardinal John Hon Tong and Cardinal-elect Stephen Chow, retired and current bishops of Hong Kong, respectively. In a gesture of solidarity, the Pope clasped their hands while addressing the crowd, which included many mainland Chinese pilgrims. He expressed his warm greetings and well wishes to the Chinese people, encouraging them to continue moving forward and progressing.

Although this was the only public mention of China during the papal visit, it held significant meaning. China’s ruling Communist Party has been implementing a sweeping crackdown on religion, particularly targeting Christianity and Islam. The U.N. has accused China of serious human rights violations, including the internment of more than a million Uyghurs in reeducation centers. These facilities have been described as prison-like and the detainees have reported instances of torture, sexual assault, and forced abandonment of their language and religion.

The Vatican and China reached an accord in 2018 over Catholic bishop nominations, but China has violated the agreement by making unilateral appointments. This was evident during the papal visit, as no mainland Chinese bishops were granted permission to travel to Mongolia. However, small groups of Chinese pilgrims were present at the Mass.

Despite the challenges, Pope Francis chose to highlight Mongolia’s long-standing tradition of religious tolerance during his visit. He presided over an interfaith event where he listened attentively to faith leaders from various traditions, including shamans, Buddhist monks, Muslims, Jews, Shintoists, and a Russian Orthodox priest. The Pope recognized the important role that religious traditions play in promoting harmony and peace in society.

The papal visit to Mongolia aimed to minister to the country’s small but growing Catholic community. It also served as an opportunity to emphasize Mongolia’s tradition of tolerance in a region marked by strained relations between the Holy See, China, and Russia.

While the Pope’s gesture of sending a telegram of greeting to President Xi Jinping demonstrated a sense of goodwill, the Vatican remains hopeful for a day when a papal visit to China becomes a reality. For Chinese Catholics, the Pope’s visit to Mongolia held great significance and brought joy and hope.

As the papal visit unfolded, the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, was not present. However, he was mentioned by the head of Mongolia’s main Tibetan Buddhist monastery, highlighting the importance of religious leaders working together for the benefit of all.

