Pope Francis Expresses Gratitude to Our Lady for Protection During Apostolic Journey to Mongolia

Pope Francis, known for his deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, has once again visited the Basilica of St. Mary Major to offer his heartfelt gratitude to Our Lady. This time, the Pope’s visit follows his Apostolic Journey to Mongolia, where he encountered the warmth and hospitality of the Mongolian people.

As customary, before embarking on his journey, Pope Francis sought the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and upon his return to Rome, he made sure to express his appreciation. On Monday, just after his arrival at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, the Pope paid a visit to the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

In a press release from the Holy See Press Office, it was announced that Pope Francis paused in prayer before the iconic image of the Virgin Salus Populi Romani. This ancient Roman icon holds great significance for the Pope, who regularly seeks solace and guidance from Our Lady.

During his visit, Pope Francis placed a bouquet of flowers on the altar below the sacred icon. This special bouquet was a gift from a young Mongolian lady, a token of gratitude from all the people of Mongolia for his visit to their country. The Pope brought this heartfelt offering to Our Lady, in addition to his prayers for the people he met during his time in Mongolia.

This simple act of gratitude reminds us of the Pope’s unwavering faith and his belief in the power of prayer. It also highlights his deep connection with the Blessed Virgin Mary, who serves as a source of inspiration and protection on his tireless Apostolic Journeys.

Pope Francis continues to draw strength from his encounters with diverse cultures and traditions, finding unity in the love and devotion to the Mother of God. This visit to the Basilica of St. Mary Major serves as a beautiful reminder of the importance of gratitude and the role of faith in navigating the challenges of our world today.