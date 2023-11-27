Pope Francis Faces Health Concerns as Lung Inflammation Emerges

Pope Francis, the 86-year-old leader of the Catholic Church, exhibited signs of serious ill health during his remote Angelus prayer session held at the Vatican guesthouse Santa Marta. Suffering from lung inflammation, the pope was unable to stand at the window as he usually does. Instead, he appeared via video link from his residence, delivering the prayer in a hoarse voice. Despite his condition, Pope Francis managed to bless those listening at the end of the prayer.

During the prayer session, the pope appeared visibly exhausted and experienced moments of shortness of breath and heavy coughing. He was seen with a band-aid and a cannula, a thin tube commonly used for intravenous medications, in his right hand. Following these alarming developments, the Vatican announced that all of Pope Francis’ appointments had been canceled due to illness. Initially described as a “mild flu,” it was later revealed that the pope had undergone a CT scan at a Rome hospital to check for any lung complications. Fortunately, the results came back negative, allowing him to return to the Vatican.

This is not the first time this year that Pope Francis faced serious health issues. Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital twice, once for pneumonia and later for open abdominal surgery to address a hernia. These medical challenges required the pope to spend a total of nine days in the hospital. Furthermore, when Francis was younger and still in Argentina, he had a portion of one lung surgically removed.

The pontiff’s commitment to his duties is commendable, especially considering his frail state of health. Despite the concerns surrounding him, Pope Francis remains dedicated to his role, even confirming his scheduled trip to Dubai for the upcoming climate conference (COP28). While his health may be a cause for concern, the pope’s unwavering determination and resilience continue to inspire millions around the world.

