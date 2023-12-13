The Vatican’s Evolution: Pope Francis Plans to Be Buried in Basilica of St. Mary Major

In a recent interview, Pope Francis revealed his intention to break with tradition and be buried outside the Vatican. The pontiff, known for his progressive views and commitment to change, has made arrangements to have his final resting place in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome. This decision reflects his personal connection and deep devotion to the basilica, where he often prays before embarking on foreign trips.

One may wonder why Pope Francis would choose to diverge from the long-standing practice of burial in St. Peter’s Basilica. The answer lies in Pope Francis’ belief that all journeys must be rethought as he ages. Although he is recovering from severe bronchitis, the pope acknowledges his declining abilities and recognizes the need to prioritize closer destinations for his apostolic journeys. His decision to be buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major aligns with this mindset.

Unlike his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, who retired from the papacy, Pope Francis firmly believes that the position of pope should be held until death. He considers it a lifelong commitment, waiting for God to determine the right time to end his reign. This steadfast determination and trust in divine guidance characterize Pope Francis’ approach to his papal duties.

It is important to note that there is no requirement for popes to be buried in a specific location. However, since the death of St. Pope Pius X in 1914, popes have been traditionally interred in the grotto under St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. Pope Francis’ choice to be buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major marks a departure from this tradition and signifies a shift towards a more personal connection with his final resting place.

The Basilica of St. Mary Major holds great significance for Pope Francis and has served as his spiritual home since the beginning of his pontificate. He frequently stops at the basilica before and after major apostolic journeys, as well as after each hospital stay. With a history that spans sixteen centuries, the basilica houses the Salus Populi Romani, an ancient icon of the Virgin Mary and infant Jesus dating back to the 6th century.

While St. Peter’s Basilica has been the most common choice for papal burials throughout history, many popes have opted for churches or catacombs that hold a more personal connection to them. Pope Francis’ decision to prepare his burial in the Basilica of St. Mary Major underscores his deep devotion and his desire to honor his own spiritual journey.

As we witness Pope Francis’ continued efforts to bring about change and revive the Catholic Church, his choice to break with tradition in his burial plans echoes his progressive approach. In navigating the challenges of old age and rethinking the limitations placed upon him, the pope’s decision embodies his unwavering commitment to his faith and the profound impact he has made during his pontificate.

FAQ

1. Q: Why did Pope Francis choose the Basilica of St. Mary Major for his burial?

A: Pope Francis has a deep devotion to the Basilica of St. Mary Major and considers it his spiritual home. This basilica holds significant personal meaning for him, making it the ideal choice for his final resting place.

2. Q: Why is Pope Francis breaking with the tradition of being buried in St. Peter’s Basilica?

A: Pope Francis believes in rethinking traditional practices as he ages and experiences declining capabilities. Choosing to be buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major reflects his adaptation to his changing circumstances.

3. Q: Will Pope Francis retire like his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI?

A: No, Pope Francis firmly believes that the papacy is a lifelong commitment and should be held until death. He waits for divine guidance to determine when his reign should come to an end.