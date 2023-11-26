Pope Francis Battling Health Issue as he Prepares to Attend Climate Conference in Dubai

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis, who had to skip his weekly appearance due to a mild flu, revealed on Sunday that he is currently dealing with lung inflammation. Despite his health concern, the Pope has affirmed his commitment to attend the upcoming climate change conference in Dubai.

In a televised live broadcast from the chapel in the Vatican hotel, Pope Francis explained the reason for his absence from the window overlooking St. Peter’s Square. He expressed gratitude to the faithful for their prayers and announced that he would be delivering his scheduled speech at the COP28 gathering in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Pope Francis highlighted the urgency of addressing climate change, referring to it as a significant threat to the world, particularly for future generations. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the Earth, which he fondly referred to as the “common house.”

Accompanied by a priest reading his prepared reflections, the Pope’s commitment to attending the climate conference demonstrates his dedication to tackling global issues. Despite his health struggles, he remains steadfast in his mission to raise awareness and promote responsible actions to combat climate change.

It is worth noting that Pope Francis has previously faced health setbacks. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized for pneumonia, which was treated with intravenous antibiotics. The pontiff’s determination to fulfill his duties despite his health concerns serves as an inspiration to others.

