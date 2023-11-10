Pope Francis Affirms the Catholic Church’s Inclusive Stance, Emphasizing the Importance of Love and Accompaniment

Pope Francis reiterated on Sunday that the Catholic Church welcomes everyone, including homosexual individuals, and that it has a responsibility to support them on their spiritual journey. During a press conference on his return flight from Portugal, the Pope also provided an update on his health following surgery for an abdominal hernia in June. He expressed gratitude for his successful recovery, sharing that his stitches had been removed but that he would need to wear an abdominal band for a few more months.

Addressing a question about the perceived discrepancy between the inclusivity of the Church and certain limitations imposed on specific groups, such as women and homosexuals, Pope Francis acknowledged the existence of regulations within the Church. However, he emphasized that these regulations do not indicate a lack of openness. Instead, they reflect the guidelines that govern life within the Church. Each person, according to Pope Francis, has their own unique connection with God, and the Church is tasked with providing guidance and support to all individuals, regardless of their circumstances.

While recognizing that the Church prohibits women from becoming priests and does not endorse same-sex marriage or blessings, Pope Francis expressed his support for civil legislation that grants same-sex couples certain rights, such as pensions, health insurance, and inheritance. The Church maintains that same-sex attraction is not sinful, but it considers homosexual acts to be contrary to its teachings. Pope Francis has consistently worked to foster a more inclusive and compassionate Church, especially towards members of the LGBT community, while upholding the importance of chastity for those with same-sex attractions.

During his visit to Portugal, Pope Francis reaffirmed his belief that the Church is a home for everyone, even those who make mistakes or face challenges in life. He highlighted the significance of love, patience, and acceptance in ministering to individuals who do not adhere to all the Church’s rules, drawing an analogy to a mother’s care. Pope Francis has long aimed to introduce reforms that promote a more welcoming environment within the Church, including providing increased roles for women in prominent Vatican positions. Nevertheless, he faces the ongoing challenge of balancing the perspectives of more liberal believers with those of more conservative members.

Reflecting on his experience at the World Youth Day Catholic festival in Portugal, Pope Francis expressed his rejuvenation and enthusiasm. He commended the orderly nature and significant turnout at the event, which culminated in a closing Mass attended by around 1.5 million people. The Pope recognized the dedication of the faithful who slept outdoors and weathered the sweltering heat to engage in spirited worship. Pope Francis continues to affirm the Catholic Church’s commitment to inclusivity, love, and accompaniment as it navigates the complexities of the modern world.