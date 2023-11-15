Pope Francis Calls for a Thorough Review of the Rupnik Case – Taking Steps to Improve Safeguarding Measures within the Church

Pope Francis has taken important steps towards addressing allegations against former Jesuit artist Marko Rupnik. The Pope has requested the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith to thoroughly review the case, lifting the statute of limitations to ensure a comprehensive canonical procedure can take place. This decision underscores the Pope’s commitment to actively addressing issues of abuse and failure to support victims within the Church.

The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors brought attention to the mishandling of the Fr. Marko Rupnik case, highlighting concerns about proper outreach to victims. In light of these serious problems, Pope Francis recognized the importance of carefully examining the accusations and ensuring a fair process takes place.

The recently concluded Synod emphasized the critical need for the Church to listen attentively and compassionately to those who have suffered. Pope Francis clearly understands the urgency of addressing these matters and the need for the Church to demonstrate its commitment to standing with those who feel marginalized.

The decision by Pope Francis has garnered support from the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. The Commission released a statement expressing its approval of the Pope’s actions. They highlight the fundamental responsibility of the Church to create a culture of safeguarding, prioritizing the protection of vulnerable individuals from various threats and guiding them towards a life of fulfillment and safety.

