Pope Francis Urges Prayers for Those Affected by Conflict in Holy Land

Pope Francis has called on people to pray for those facing immense suffering in the Holy Land due to ongoing conflicts, stating that the situation there is not war but terrorism. The Pope made these remarks during his Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter’s Square.

In his appeal, the Pontiff specifically mentioned the wars in Ukraine and the Holy Land, expressing his concern for the people affected by these conflicts. He recounted a meeting he had earlier on the same day with two delegations: one comprising Israelis with relatives held hostage in Gaza, and the other consisting of Palestinians whose loved ones are suffering in Gaza.

During these encounters, Pope Francis expressed his deep sorrow and empathy for the pain experienced by both sides. He commented that the suffering he heard about went beyond the effects of war, emphasizing that the situation can be categorized as terrorism.

In the face of such distressing circumstances, the Pope called for prayers for peace and urged people to pray consistently. He invoked the Lord’s help to find solutions without succumbing to violent passions that only result in more destruction.

The meetings between Pope Francis and the delegations were primarily of a humanitarian nature. Matteo Bruni, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, emphasized this point, emphasizing that the purpose of these encounters was to demonstrate the Pope’s spiritual closeness to the suffering of each individual.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What conflicts did Pope Francis mention in his appeal?

Pope Francis specifically mentioned the wars in Ukraine and the Holy Land.

What did Pope Francis say about the situation in the Holy Land?

The Pope described the situation in the Holy Land as not war but terrorism, highlighting the urgency and severity of the ongoing conflicts.

Who did Pope Francis meet with earlier on the same day?

Pope Francis met with two delegations—one comprising Israelis with relatives held hostage in Gaza and the other consisting of Palestinians whose loved ones are suffering in Gaza.

What did Pope Francis emphasize about the suffering he heard about?

Pope Francis emphasized that the suffering he heard about from the delegations went beyond the effects of war, categorizing the situation as terrorism.

What did Pope Francis urge people to do?

Pope Francis urged people to pray for peace consistently and to seek solutions without being driven by violent passions.

Sources:

– Vatican News [vatican.va]