The Urgency of Protecting Our Planet: Pope Francis Calls for Global Action

In a significant move to address the pressing environmental challenges we face, Pope Francis is set to release a new document on October 4th. This forthcoming publication serves as an update to his groundbreaking 2015 encyclical, “Laudato Si’, On Care for Our Common Home,” which ignited a global call to combat climate change.

Drawing attention to the devastating consequences of rising temperatures, wildfires, and storms that have plagued our world this summer, Pope Francis aims to put an end to what he describes as a “senseless war against our common home.” During his general audience at the Vatican on August 30th, he expressed deep concern over the current state of our planet, referring to it as a “terrible world war.”

This forthcoming document, known as an apostolic exhortation, is a powerful medium for the Pope to emphasize specific issues of importance. It was first mentioned by Francis during a meeting with European lawyers on August 21st, where he revealed his intention to provide an update on the challenges outlined in “Laudato Si’.” Subsequently, Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne, Australia disclosed on social media that the Pope had discussed plans for the follow-up during a meeting with young people from his diocese on July 26th.

Despite the significant impact of the anticipated document, few details have emerged regarding its content. The Vatican Press Office has only disclosed that it will address recent extreme weather events and catastrophes affecting people across five continents. This eagerly awaited exhortation holds great importance, as it further underscores the Pope’s commitment to environmental concerns and his determination to mobilize global action.

To grasp the significance of the October 4th release date, it is essential to recognize that it coincides with the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, after whom Pope Francis took his papal name. St. Francis, a 12th-century saint, was renowned for his devotion to the poor and the environment. This alignment adds symbolic weight to the Pope’s dedication to protecting our planet.

The original 2015 encyclical marked the first time that climate change had been the central focus of a Magisterial document. It was intentionally released ahead of the United Nations climate change conference in Paris, known as COP21, which led to a historic agreement among nearly 200 nations to reduce carbon emissions.

Since then, Pope Francis has consistently utilized his papacy to advocate for urgent environmental action. However, responses to both “Laudato Si'” and the Pope’s emphasis on caring for creation have been mixed, particularly within the leadership of the U.S. Catholic Church.

Acknowledging the Pope’s strong stance on environmental issues, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met with Francis at the Vatican in June. Afterward, he hailed the Pope as a leading ally in the run-up to the upcoming global climate summit in Dubai, scheduled for November. Kerry highlighted the Pope’s concern over the discrepancy between the current state of our planet and where we should ideally be.

As we eagerly await the new exhortation from Pope Francis, it is crucial to recognize the importance of uniting across nations, faiths, and communities to address the urgent call to protect our planet. Through greater environmental awareness, prayer, and concerted action, we can strive for a sustainable future for generations to come.

FAQs

What is an encyclical?

An encyclical is a papal letter addressing fundamental matters of faith, moral teachings, or guidance on specific issues. The Pope releases encyclicals to reach a wide audience, including Catholics and people of various faiths or belief systems.

What does “Laudato Si'” mean?

“Laudato Si'” is a phrase in Latin and translates to “Praise Be to You” in English. It originates from St. Francis of Assisi’s Canticle of the Sun, a prayer expressing gratitude for the Earth’s elements and creation as a whole.

