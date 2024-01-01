The Evolving Relationship Between Pope Francis and Cardinal Burke

In a meeting that took place on December 29, Pope Francis and U.S. Cardinal Raymond L. Burke had a private discussion. This encounter comes after reports emerged about a month ago stating that the pope intended to stop providing Cardinal Burke with a monthly salary and would instead ask him to pay the market rate for his Vatican apartment.

Although the Vatican press office did not disclose any specific details about the meeting, it confirmed that it had indeed taken place. Cardinal Burke’s secretary, when contacted by Catholic News Service, declined to comment on behalf of the cardinal at this time.

It was during a meeting held on November 20 with the leaders of the Roman Curia that Pope Francis revealed his plans to the Curia heads. According to various sources, it is expected that Cardinal Burke will find a separate apartment in Rome and move out of his current Vatican accommodations by the end of February.

Rather than relying on direct quotes, it can be understood that Pope Francis believed it was no longer necessary to financially support Cardinal Burke given his critical stance towards the pope and the Catholic Church. Additionally, the Pope was under the impression that the cardinal was financially capable, thanks to his connections in America.

Cardinal Burke, 75, previously held the position of the head of the Apostolic Signatura, which is the highest court of the Catholic Church. Prior to his appointment by Pope Benedict XVI, he served as the archbishop of St. Louis.

Back in 2016, Cardinal Burke, along with three other cardinals, publicized a set of questions known as “dubia” that they had sent to Pope Francis. These questions were related to the pope’s teachings on the family. Frustrated by the lack of response from the pope, they decided to publish the questions themselves after waiting for two months.

In October of the same year, just before the Synod of Bishops on synodality commenced, Cardinal Burke and four other cardinals sent another set of “dubia” to the pope. These questions sought clarification on doctrinal and pastoral matters expected to be discussed during the synod. While the pope’s responses were not publicly released by the cardinals, they were later made available by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

