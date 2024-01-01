Pope Francis Meets with Cardinal Burke Amid Controversy

Pope Francis recently held a meeting with Cardinal Raymond Burke, where they discussed ongoing controversies surrounding the prelate’s salary and apartment. This development comes in the wake of reports suggesting that the Holy Father was considering taking away these privileges from Burke.

Although Pope Francis allegedly denied referring to Burke as his “enemy,” it is important to note that the news regarding the prelate’s situation was not intended to be made public. However, it was leaked to the press, causing further speculation and controversy.

Cardinal Burke has been known for his occasional disagreements with some of Pope Francis’ decisions and directives. In 2021, he released a statement criticizing the Holy See’s restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass, labeling them as “severe and revolutionary.” Additionally, Burke questioned the pope’s authority to revoke the use of this particular rite.

Furthermore, Cardinal Burke was among a group of five cardinals who raised concerns and sought clarification on points of doctrine and discipline ahead of the October Synod on Synodality. Despite submitting a revised request for clarification after receiving detailed responses from the pope, the doubts raised by the cardinals still remained unresolved.

