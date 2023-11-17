Pope Francis Embarks on Historic Journey to Mongolia Amid International Dynamics

Pope Francis is set to embark on a groundbreaking 8,000-kilometer journey to Mongolia, a nation situated between two global powers, China and Russia. Known for its small Catholic population, this visit marks a significant step for Mongolia’s religious landscape.

The pontiff, known for drawing massive crowds during his overseas trips, was greeted by Catholics from Mongolia and various other nations in Ulaanbaatar’s central square. Despite the modest Catholic population of 1,500 in the entire country, the welcome ceremony saw a display of devotion, with Chinese flags waving amongst the crowd.

Unlike his previous visits, which attracted millions of attendees, this trip lacked the usual fanfare and large-scale public gatherings. Instead, photographs showcased smaller groups of around 100 individuals, with relatively lower security measures compared to previous visits to foreign countries.

While interviewed, Yang Guang, a visitor from China, expressed his elation at experiencing this historic occasion, highlighting the rarity of such an opportunity. This sentiment resonated with many attendees who eagerly awaited the Pope’s arrival.

At 86 years old and coping with poor health, Pope Francis embarked on the journey after a 10-hour flight. His visit was made possible through the government’s invitation and began with a day of rest upon his arrival.

Tensions with Neighboring Powers

This official visit unfolds against a backdrop of strained relations between the Vatican and Mongolia’s powerful neighbors. China, which shares a lengthy 4,600-kilometer border with Mongolia, has faced accusations of violating a 2018 accord signed with the Vatican. The agreement allowed for the appointment of jointly-approved Catholic bishops in China, a significant step forward in diplomatic relations. However, tensions persist as bishops previously appointed by the Vatican or the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association were not recognized by the opposing party.

China, officially an atheist state, permits religious practice with extensive government oversight and surveillance. This dynamic contributes to the complexity of the Vatican’s relationship with the neighboring nation.

The Vatican’s relations with Russia have also deteriorated due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Pope’s previous remarks regarding Russia’s war drew criticism from Ukrainian officials, who accused him of spreading “imperialist propaganda.” This tense situation further complicates the Vatican’s ties with Mongolia, given Russia’s proximity and influence in the region.

A Message of Peace

During his address in Ulaanbaatar, Pope Francis emphasized the Church’s commitment to promoting peace and goodwill. He assured governments and secular institutions that the Church’s work of evangelization carries no political agenda, but rather seeks to advance the common good through the power of grace and a message of mercy and truth.

Without explicitly addressing any specific nation, the Pope called upon world leaders to dispel the dark clouds of war, emphasizing the importance of global unity and peace in the face of international challenges.

President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of Mongolia echoed these sentiments, expressing the country’s dedication to contributing peacefully on a regional and global scale. He highlighted Mongolia’s commitment to engaging with neighboring nations to address security challenges, emphasizing their active role in international affairs.

Vatican News reports that Mongolia currently harbors approximately 1,500 Catholics out of a total population of 3.5 million, according to the most recent data from 2023. This significant increase is noteworthy, as the number of Catholics in the country amounted to only 14 in 1995.

FAQs

Who invited Pope Francis to visit Mongolia?

Pope Francis was invited to Mongolia by the government.

What is the Catholic population in Mongolia?

Mongolia is home to roughly 1,500 Catholics out of a total population of 3.5 million.

What was the purpose of Pope Francis’s visit to Mongolia?

Pope Francis aimed to foster dialogue, promote peace, and support the small Catholic population in Mongolia during his visit.

What are the Vatican’s relations like with China and Russia?

The Vatican has faced challenges in its relations with China due to disagreements over the appointment of Catholic bishops. Tensions have also arisen between the Vatican and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

Sources: CNN