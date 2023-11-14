Pope Francis Makes Historic Visit to Mongolia, Strengthening Interfaith Relations

Pope Francis embarked on a momentous journey to Mongolia on Friday, deeply committed to fostering dialogue and understanding with the country’s small Catholic community. This visit comes after the Pope extended a heartfelt message of “unity and peace” to China, a nation with whom the Vatican has had complex relations for many years.

Stepping off a chartered plane from ITA Airways, Pope Francis, accompanied by a sizeable entourage and a group of reporters, arrived at Ulaanbaatar airport amidst a warm welcome. Due to his advanced age, the 86-year-old pontiff made use of a wheelchair, and as he was guided past the rows of Mongolian guards dressed in their striking blue and red uniforms, he exchanged heartfelt handshakes with those around him. Shortly after, he entered a waiting car and was driven away to his next destination.

While Mongolia, a predominantly Buddhist nation, only has a small Catholic population of 1,450 individuals, Pope Francis viewed this visit as an opportunity to shed light on the challenges faced by minority groups and marginalized communities around the world. It aligns with his dedication to recognizing those on the fringes of society and drawing attention to their needs. In his papacy, he has purposefully avoided visiting the capitals of Western Europe, instead favoring visits to countries where Catholics are in the minority.

As is customary, Pope Francis sent greetings to the countries he flew over on his way to Mongolia, and he specifically sent a message to China. China and the Vatican have a complicated relationship, with China’s officially atheist Communist Party and the Holy See often at odds. China has an official state-backed church, but there is also a group of underground Catholics who remain loyal to the Pope.

In a telegram addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pope Francis expressed his wishes for good health and prosperity, invoking divine blessings of unity and peace upon the nation. The Pope’s gesture seeks to build bridges and promote dialogue, encouraging a harmonious coexistence between China and the Vatican.

The significance of Pope Francis’s visit to Mongolia cannot be understated. It symbolizes an important step towards fostering interfaith relations and promoting unity among diverse religious communities. By visiting and engaging with smaller Catholic populations around the world, the Pope continues to fulfill his mission of advocating for dialogue, compassion, and understanding.

