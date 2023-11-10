The Power of Synodality: A New Path for the Church

Pope Francis is excited about the upcoming Synod on Synodality, recognizing it as a crucial step for the Church to address the serious problems of our time. Despite acknowledging some imperfections in the management of the synod, the Pope finds joy in the preparation process.

What brings him the most joy is witnessing the emergence of beautiful reflections and great ferment from small parish and church groups. The Pope affirms that the idea of a synod was not his invention but rather a realization by Pope Paul VI that the Catholic Church had lost its sense of synodality, a concept well-preserved in the Eastern part of the Church.

Reflecting on his own experience in the 2001 Synod of Bishops on bishops, the Pope mentioned encountering resistance and censorship. He revealed that some wanted to suppress certain discussions and control the narrative, rather than allowing for a free and open dialogue. This, he believes, hindered the true spirit of synodality.

However, in the last decade, according to Pope Francis, significant progress has been made to reach a mature expression of what synodality truly means. He emphasizes that synodality is not about political maneuvers or pursuing personal preferences. Instead, it relies on the guidance of the Holy Spirit, who should be the protagonist in the synodal process.

For the Church to embrace synodality fully, it must relinquish control and allow the Holy Spirit to lead. The Pope compares this approach to the events of Pentecost, where the Holy Spirit was given free reign to work and manifest His will. He believes that this reliance on the Spirit is the most powerful and fruitful path for the Church.

In conclusion, the upcoming Synod on Synodality holds great promise for the Catholic Church. By embracing the concept of synodality and allowing the Holy Spirit to guide decision-making, the Church can confront the challenges of today in a more inclusive and responsive manner. This shift represents a departure from previous practices and a renewed commitment to participatory and Spirit-led decision-making.