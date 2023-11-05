A Forward-Thinking Catholic Church: Embracing Change and Unity

In a recent private meeting with members of the Jesuit order, Pope Francis expressed his concerns about the shift towards a “reactionary” Catholic Church in the United States. The pontiff noted that political ideology has replaced faith in certain instances, leading to a climate of closure and divisiveness. While Francis has faced criticism from conservative sectors of the U.S. Church, who oppose his reforms promoting inclusivity and acceptance, the pope urged for an evolution in understanding matters of faith and morality.

Acknowledging the challenges he has encountered during his visits to the United States, Pope Francis highlighted the strong reactionary attitude that exists within certain pockets of the Church. This ideological rigidity, he emphasized, can lead to the abandonment of the true traditions and teachings of the Church. Instead, individuals align themselves with specific sectors, replacing genuine membership in the Church with adherence to a particular ideology.

The pope underlined the importance of moving away from this mindset and embracing a more progressive perspective. He reminded his critics that the understanding of faith and morals should evolve over time, allowing for growth and adaptation. Pope Francis stressed that being backward-looking and resisting change is futile and counterproductive.

Drawing attention to the issue of slavery, the pontiff emphasized that even the Church itself has evolved in its stance on various matters. While some pontiffs in centuries past were tolerant of slavery, the Church’s understanding has since developed, denouncing the practice as an affront to human dignity. This historical example, according to Pope Francis, serves as a reminder that change can and should occur within the Church.

As the Catholic Church continues to navigate the complexities of the modern world, Pope Francis calls for unity and an open-minded approach. By embracing inclusivity, accepting the diverse voices within the Church, and fostering an environment of compassion and understanding, the pontiff believes that a forward-thinking Catholic Church can fulfill its mission and stay true to its core values.