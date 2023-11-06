Pope Francis Sets off on Spiritual Journey to Mongolia

Pope Francis embarked on a transformative Apostolic Journey to Mongolia, departing from Rome aboard the papal plane. The flight, which lasted nine and a half hours, landed in the capital of Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar, on schedule. During the journey, the Pope encountered journalists, expressing his belief that the visit to Mongolia presents an opportunity for people to embrace silence and gain a deeper understanding of the vastness and greatness of the country.

As the Pope greeted the journalists, he received a symbolic gift—a water canteen that once belonged to a wounded Ukrainian soldier who gave thanks for his life. Pope Francis blessed the canteen, which will be returned to a church in Lviv after the visit to Mongolia concludes.

Prior to his departure, the Pope met with residents of the “Gift of Mercy” dormitory, located near Vatican City. These men, hailing from different countries, had assisted in unloading humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The aid, consisting of 300,000 portions of freeze-dried broth, had been shipped from South Korea to support those affected by the war in Ukraine. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, surprised the residents by arranging a meeting with the Holy Father, inspiring awe and gratitude.

In preparation for his journey, Pope Francis visited the Basilica of St. Mary Major and entrusted his Apostolic Journey to the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, praying before the ancient icon of Maria Salus Populi Romani.

Over the course of the four-day visit to Mongolia, Pope Francis is set to engage in various public events, starting with meetings with the President and civil authorities. His itinerary includes encounters with Bishops, priests, religious individuals, and lay ministers, an ecumenical and interreligious gathering, and a public Mass. The journey will culminate with a meeting with the Church’s charitable workers.

This spiritual journey to Mongolia promises to be a profound experience, allowing Pope Francis and those he encounters to gain a deeper appreciation for silence, the value of humanitarian aid, and the importance of faith in connecting people from different cultures and backgrounds.