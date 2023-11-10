New Perspective: Challenges of Migration in Europe

Europe finds itself facing a complex issue that requires a careful and compassionate response: migration. Pope Francis recently emphasized that it is not an emergency but a long-term reality that governments must address in a humane manner. As the migration crisis continues to unfold, European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, are being urged to open their doors to those seeking refuge, rather than close them. The goal is to emphasize the importance of charity and solidarity over indifference.

The pontiff’s call for empathy comes amid efforts by some European countries to restrict entry for migrants. Pope Francis highlighted the need to reject rejection itself, urging governments to find ways to provide legal and regular entrances for those in need. In the face of the exploitation of human beings, he emphasizes that the solution lies in ensuring safe and regulated pathways to alleviate this dire situation.

Italy’s far right-led government has recently threatened to block maritime access from Tunisia and increase repatriation efforts in response to a new wave of migrants. Likewise, the French government has heightened border patrols in an attempt to prevent migrants from crossing over from Italy. This approach raises questions about the ethical dimension of migration policies and the treatment of vulnerable individuals seeking a better life.

During a conference in Marseille with Catholic bishops from the Mediterranean region, Pope Francis and President Macron engaged in discussions and private meetings to address this pressing issue. Macron’s centrist government, under pressure from conservative and far-right factions, has taken a tougher stance on migration and security. With upcoming European Union parliamentary elections, Macron aims to strengthen external borders and improve efficiency in deportations for non-eligible immigrants.

The pope’s visit to Marseille, not an official state visit to France, reflects his commitment to prioritizing smaller communities and addressing challenging social circumstances. This particular visit was scheduled beforehand, but it coincides with the recent surge in migration to Europe. The arrival of nearly 7,000 migrants on the small Italian island of Lampedusa within a day put the issue in the spotlight once again, making it impossible to overlook.

Pope Francis cautioned against using terms such as “migration emergency,” as they tend to fuel alarmist propaganda and exacerbate fear. Instead, he advocates for a comprehensive understanding of the migration phenomenon, which spans three continents around the Mediterranean. The pope acknowledges the objective difficulties involved and calls for a wise and collective European response to manage this ongoing process.

Since the beginning of his papacy, Pope Francis has consistently emphasized the plight of migrants as a central concern. His actions have included visits to Lampedusa to honor drowned migrants, celebrating Mass on the US-Mexico border, and meeting with Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees. Notably, during a visit to a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece, he brought 12 Syrian Muslims back to Rome on the papal plane.

