Mongolia Welcomes Pope Francis as a Symbol of Unity and Hope

06/07/2023

Pope Francis has announced his much-anticipated Apostolic Journey to the Republic of Mongolia, bringing with him a message of hope and unity. Under the motto “Hoping Together,” the Pontiff aims to strengthen the bonds between the Catholic Church and Mongolia on both spiritual and diplomatic levels.

Describing the visit as a long-awaited occasion, Pope Francis regards it as an opportunity to embrace the small yet spirited Church in Mongolia. Despite its modest size, the Mongolian Church is known for its unwavering faith and remarkable acts of charity. The Holy Father wishes to acknowledge and support this vibrant community during his visit.

Pope Francis also expressed his admiration for Mongolia’s rich religious tradition. The Announced interreligious event will allow him to engage with various faiths and deepen his understanding of the spiritual landscape in Mongolia. This commitment to interfaith dialogue is a testament to his belief in fostering peace and harmony among different religious communities.

During the announcement, the Pope humbly referred to himself as a “brother to all” the Mongolian people. His genuine joy at being among them signifies his desire to build strong relationships and connect with the local community. This sentiment of inclusivity and brotherhood emphasizes the Pope’s mission to bring people of different backgrounds together through the teachings of love and compassion.

The Pontiff expressed his gratitude to the civil authorities of Mongolia for extending the invitation to him. He also acknowledged the tremendous effort put into preparing for his visit. The community’s commitment and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and the Pope sincerely appreciates their hard work and hospitality.

In light of this upcoming journey, Pope Francis humbly calls for the support and prayers of people worldwide. He encourages everyone to pray for the success and positive impact of his visit to Mongolia. With collective prayers and unwavering hope, this Apostolic Journey aims to forge lasting connections and inspire meaningful dialogue among diverse communities.

