Pope Francis Engages in Healing Rituals with Young People in Lisbon

St. Louis, Mo., Aug 4, 2023

In a stirring display of compassion and solidarity, Pope Francis participated in a series of healing rituals during the World Youth Day celebrations in Lisbon, Portugal. One such act of spiritual healing involved the pope immersing himself in the confessional experience, providing solace to three young individuals.

This profound encounter took place in the Jardim Vasco da Gama, an esteemed location which had been renamed Reconciliation Park or “Forgiveness Park” in honor of World Youth Day. The expansive park, the largest square on the Iberian Peninsula, was adorned with numerous custom-built white confessionals, which were strategically positioned for moments of personal reflection and redemption.

Despite the physical challenges he faces, Pope Francis dedicated approximately ten minutes to each private confession. With grace and humility, he seated himself in one of the specially constructed confessionals, aided by his wheelchair. In this solemn, intimate space, the pontiff offered a listening ear and words of comfort to those eager to unburden their hearts.

The confessional booths employed during World Youth Day were meticulously crafted by talented individuals currently serving sentences in three Portuguese prisons. This remarkable initiative was made possible through a collaborative effort between the WYD Lisbon 2023 Foundation and the Directorate-General for Reinsertion and Prison Services. By utilizing recycled wood generously provided by the JMJ Lisboa 2023 Foundation, these craftsmen sought to embrace their professional skills and foster their eventual reintegration into society.

This captivating display of solidarity and redemption reminded participants of the healing power of forgiveness and the shared humanity we all possess. Through these transformative rituals, Pope Francis demonstrates his unwavering commitment to nurturing spiritual growth and providing solace to young people in need.

