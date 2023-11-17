The Impact of World Youth Day: Inspiring the Future

World Youth Day, an event eagerly anticipated by young Catholics around the world, recently took place in Lisbon. Pope Francis, reflecting on his fourth time attending as the Holy Father, expressed his admiration for the record-breaking attendance, with estimates suggesting that over 1.4 million individuals participated in the Saturday evening vigil. This year’s event was hailed as the most numerous and best prepared, leaving a lasting impression on both the pontiff and the youth in attendance.

In his remarks, Pope Francis highlighted the vitality and enthusiasm of young people. While acknowledging that they may sometimes make moral mistakes, he emphasized the importance of guiding and accompanying them on their spiritual journeys. The Pope called for intergenerational dialogue, recognizing the value of the wisdom passed down by grandparents and the need for them to connect with their grandchildren. It is through this meaningful exchange that young people can cultivate strong roots and an authentic faith, seeking a genuine encounter with Jesus.

The pope also drew attention to the sobering issues of mental health and suicide among the youth. He expressed concern that these pressing issues are not adequately addressed or discussed in the media. Pope Francis revealed a personal encounter with a young man who had contemplated suicide, highlighting the profound impact that anxiety and depression can have on today’s young people. The weight of societal expectations and the struggle to achieve academic or professional success can leave some feeling overwhelmed and trapped in shame. The pope’s sincere acknowledgment of these challenges sheds light on the urgent need for greater awareness and support.

During a press conference, Pope Francis addressed an important question regarding the access to sacraments for women and homosexual individuals within the Catholic Church. While acknowledging the inclusivity of the Church, he emphasized that theological considerations dictate the criteria for receiving sacraments. He stressed that the Church welcomes everyone, but certain sacraments have specific requirements in line with Church teachings. His compassionate response demonstrated a commitment to addressing complex issues with respect and understanding.

World Youth Day continues to serve as a transformative experience for young Catholics worldwide. It provides a platform for them to embrace their faith, engage in intergenerational dialogue, and find solace in a community of like-minded individuals. The impact of this event extends far beyond the days spent in celebration, inspiring the youth to shape a future characterized by compassion, understanding, and a genuine encounter with God.

