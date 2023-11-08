Pope Francis Explores the Power of Humility in Mongolia

During his recent general audience in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on his visit to the small country of Mongolia. Sandwiched between China and Russia, Mongolia’s sparse population of about three million people includes a historically Buddhist majority and a small Catholic community of fewer than 1,500 individuals.

The pope’s decision to travel so far to visit this modest flock might puzzle some, but as he explained, it is precisely in places like Mongolia, “far from the spotlight,” where the signs of God’s presence are often found. This profound observation invites us to reconsider our understanding of the grand and the minute, and the significance that lies within each.

The pope emphasized that God does not seek the center stage or the overt displays of faith. Rather, He gazes upon the hearts of those who sincerely desire Him and love Him without the need to tower above others. It was in Mongolia that the pope encountered a humble and joyful Church, capturing the essence of God’s heart. In this encounter, he witnessed their profound joy in being at the center of the Church for a few fleeting days.

This beautiful example of humility teaches us an invaluable lesson. It is not in the grand gestures or the bustling crowds that the true essence of faith is found. Instead, it lies in the simplicity of the heart, in the authentic desire to seek and love God without the need for attention or recognition.

Pope Francis’s visit to Mongolia reminds us to pause and reflect on our own faith journeys. It encourages us to seek God’s presence in the silent corners of our lives, far away from the clamor of the world. By embracing humility and simplicity, we can discover a profound joy that connects us to the heart of God, just as the people of Mongolia have shown us.

Let us learn from this extraordinary encounter and remember that God values the sincerity of our hearts, regardless of our surroundings or the size of our communities. Through humility, we can truly experience the transformative power of faith and find ourselves at the center of God’s divine plan.