New Pathways to Compassion: Pope Francis Calls for Humanitarian Solutions to Migration

Contrary to the prevailing narrative of a migration “emergency,” Pope Francis addressed European leaders and urged them to show compassion towards migrants by opening their ports and providing legal pathways to citizenship. In a gathering of regional bishops in Marseille, France, the Pope criticized the use of “alarmist propaganda” to justify closing doors to those fleeing hardship and poverty.

The Pope highlighted the importance of viewing the Mediterranean Sea as a symbol of hope, rather than a graveyard of desperation, noting the stark contrast between affluence and waste on one hand and poverty and instability on the other. By challenging European countries to respond with charity and empathy, he aimed to reshape the discourse around migration.

During his visit to Marseille, Pope Francis also met with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing migration issues and other topics. Both leaders expressed a shared commitment to finding humanitarian solutions to the migration situation. Macron’s government has faced criticism from the right, leading to a harder stance on migration and security issues. In light of the upcoming elections for the European Union’s parliament, Macron advocates for stronger external borders and more efficient deportation procedures.

The Pope’s visit coincided with Italy’s far-right-led government threatening to organize a naval blockade of Tunisia and increasing efforts to repatriate migrants. France, as a host country for migrants and asylum seekers, supports European solidarity policies and fights human trafficking.

Pope Francis has consistently prioritized the plight of migrants during his papacy. He visited Lampedusa, a symbolic location for migrants, and has celebrated Mass on the U.S.-Mexico border. His visible commitment to the cause was particularly evident when he brought back 12 Syrian Muslim refugees on his plane after visiting a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece. In Marseille, a city with a tradition of multicultural hospitality, migrants and their advocates expressed hope that the Pope’s call for compassion and pathways to citizenship would resonate with European politicians.

