Pope Francis Criticizes Conservative Fringes of U.S. Catholic Church

In a recent gathering with Jesuit priests in Lisbon, Pope Francis faced questions about the criticism he has received from certain factions within the United States Catholic Church. The Pope did not hold back and expressed his concerns about what he termed as a “strong reactionary attitude” among American Catholics. He argued that some groups are closed-minded, isolating themselves from the evolution of faith and morals.

During the encounter, Pope Francis used the term “indietristi” to describe these conservative groups, emphasizing their tendency to look backward rather than forward. He highlighted the importance of living by true doctrine that develops and bears fruit, rather than clinging to rigid ideologies. The Pope warned that failing to embrace change can have devastating effects on morality.

Despite this not being the first time Pope Francis has criticized his conservative critics in the United States, his remarks in Lisbon revealed a growing bluntness from the pontiff. The Pope’s criticism also showcased his commitment to making the Catholic Church more welcoming and inclusive.

Some argue that Pope Francis feels freer to express his opinions since the passing of his predecessor, Benedict XVI. Benedict had at times opposed Francis and remained a symbol of Catholic conservatism. With his advanced age and limited time, the Pope feels a sense of urgency in conveying his message.

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis has been increasingly vocal about his support for the LGBTQ+ community. He spoke about his warm encounters with transgender individuals, dismissing disapproving critics. The Pope urged a less judgmental perspective on what he refers to as the “sin of the flesh.”

While the Vatican has often found itself clarifying Pope Francis’s comments, the frequency of this ritual appears to be on the rise. Recently, the Pope seemingly glorified Russia’s imperial past, leading to outrage in Ukraine. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni clarified that the Pope’s intention was to encourage the preservation of Russian culture and spirituality, not to endorse imperialist ideals.

The timing of the Pope’s criticism of U.S. conservatives is significant as the Catholic Church prepares for the Synod on Synodality in October. This upcoming gathering will focus on church policy and teachings, including discussions on welcoming LGBTQ+ individuals and divorced Catholics. The inclusion of additional delegates, including women, highlights the potential for change within the Church, challenging conservative factions.

Conservative cardinals, bishops, and priests have consistently opposed Pope Francis throughout his papacy, attempting to undermine his reforms. This friction mainly arises from disagreements over church doctrine and the reforms introduced by the Second Vatican Council. Pope Francis aims to make the church more accessible to everyday Catholics, a goal that has faced significant resistance from conservative groups.