Pope Francis Expands Cardinal Ranks, Shaping the Future of the Catholic Church

Pope Francis made a significant move to shape the future of the Catholic Church by elevating 21 prelates to the high rank of cardinal. These new cardinals, known as the “princes of the Church,” serve as his closest advisers around the world. With this appointment, the Pope has increased the percentage of electors chosen by him, who will have the right to vote for his successor.

Out of the 137 cardinal electors, approximately 73 percent were chosen by Pope Francis. While this increase does not guarantee that the next pope will share his progressive and inclusive vision, it certainly strengthens the possibility. Eighteen of the 21 new cardinals are under the age of 80, making them eligible to participate in the conclave to elect the next pope after Francis’ death or resignation.

This consistory saw the inclusion of cardinals from various countries, including the United States, France, Italy, Argentina, and South Africa, to name a few. South Sudan received its first cardinal, a reflection of the Pope’s commitment to recognizing marginalized regions. Malaysia also celebrated its second cardinal in history.

Among the significant appointments is Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan of Hong Kong, who serves as a crucial link to the Catholic Church in communist China. Another notable appointment is Italian Bishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who oversees the Vatican’s interests in the Holy Land, where the presence of Christians is perceived to be under threat.

During the consistory, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of diversity, stating that it is necessary and indispensable for the Church. He called for an “ever more symphonic and synodal Church,” using the metaphor of an orchestra to address divisions within the Church. The Pope sees his role as a conductor, seeking creative fidelity and listening to all sections and instruments.

Looking ahead, Pope Francis intends to open a month-long major meeting in the Vatican, known as a synod, on October 4. This synod has been in preparation for two years and aims to gather input from Catholics worldwide on their vision for the Church’s future. While proponents view this as an opportunity to empower lay Catholics and marginalized communities, conservatives express concerns about potential changes to the Church’s hierarchical structure and traditional doctrine.

As Pope Francis continues to shape the Church through his appointments and visionary initiatives, his efforts will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the Catholic community.