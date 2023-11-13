Pope Francis Urges Global Leaders to Pursue Peace Amidst Ongoing Conflicts

In a recent development highlighting the Pope’s commitment to promoting peace worldwide, Pope Francis reached out to US President Joe Biden during a phone conversation this past Sunday. The conversation, which lasted approximately 20 minutes, focused on the pressing need to address ongoing conflicts across the globe and to explore viable paths towards peace.

Renewed Calls for Peace

Ahead of his conversation with President Biden, Pope Francis reiterated his appeals for peace and emphasized the importance of exercising restraint amidst the war in the Holy Land. During the Angelus prayer, he expressed deep concern and extended his prayers and support to all those affected by the conflict, including hostages, victims, and their families.

Grave Humanitarian Situation

Pope Francis, in his address, also drew attention to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for increased access to humanitarian aid and the prompt release of hostages. He empathetically referred to incidents such as the recent attacks on the Anglican hospital and Greek Orthodox parish in Gaza, calling for immediate action and urging global leaders to take responsibility.

Reflection on Global Conflicts

The Pontiff did not limit his concerns to the Holy Land alone but also expressed his distress over the ongoing war in Ukraine. He unequivocally stated that any form of war, be it in Ukraine or any other part of the world, is a tragic failure. The Pope called for an end to all hostilities, as war only serves to devastate the bonds of humanity and diminish the concept of brotherhood amongst nations.

Impetus for Humanitarian Aid

The recent visit of President Biden to Tel Aviv, during which he sought to establish a pathway for humanitarian aid from Egypt to Gaza, highlights the international community’s recognition of the pressing need for assistance. While limited amounts of humanitarian aid have begun to enter Gaza, it is essential to acknowledge that this aid alone is insufficient to address the vast magnitude of the crisis. The United Nations has characterized the current aid as a mere fraction of the extensive requirements in Gaza.

