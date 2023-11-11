Pope Francis Criticizes US Catholic Church for Neglecting Faith in Favor of Politics

Pope Francis, known for his progressive stance on various issues, has called out certain leaders of the US Catholic Church for prioritizing political ideologies over the core principles of Christianity. In a private meeting with the Jesuit order in Lisbon, the pope expressed concern about the abandonment of Christian doctrines in favor of support from various political ideologies.

During the meeting, Pope Francis emphasized that relying on political ideologies instead of faith leads to the loss of true tradition. He criticized the trend of replacing faith with ideologies as a detriment to the church. The transcripts of the meeting, recently made public, shed light on the pope’s genuine opinion about the growing divide between some US religious leaders and the Vatican regarding his efforts to bring about modernization within the Catholic Church.

The pope’s comments were prompted by a Jesuit who shared encounters with Catholics and bishops in the US who were critical of the pope’s initiatives and the Vatican itself. In response, Pope Francis labeled the US church as “backward” and expressed concern over its “strong, organized, reactionary attitude.” He cautioned that such an attitude could create an atmosphere of closure, contradicting the fundamental values of Christianity.

In his passionate address, Pope Francis emphasized that the perception of the church doctrine as a rigid monolith is misguided. He argued that regressing leads to a closed-off mindset, detached from the roots of the church. The pope urged those who hold such views to recognize the futility of backwardness and embrace the concept of correct evolution in understanding matters of faith and morality. He emphasized the importance of progress in aligning religious teachings with the changing needs of society.

Throughout his tenure as pope, Pope Francis has been vocal about the need to adapt traditional church principles to the demands of the modern world. He has faced criticism from more conservative leaders within the US Catholic Church for his positions on various issues. The pope maintains that criminalizing same-sex unions should not be the focus, has called for immediate action on climate change, advocated for divorce in certain cases, and even contemplated the possibility of allowing priests to marry.

Interestingly, Pope Francis has expressed gratitude for being criticized by religious leaders in the US, regarding it as an honor. His intention to bring about positive change within the Catholic Church remains steadfast, even in the face of opposition.

