Pope Francis Calls for Global Prohibition on Surrogate Motherhood, Highlighting Ethical Concerns

In a meeting with ambassadors to the Vatican, Pope Francis made a strong case for a global ban on surrogate motherhood, stating that it amounts to child trafficking and violates the dignity of both the woman and the child involved. The pope’s remarks have added momentum to ongoing efforts in Italy to enact the strictest legislation in the Western world concerning this controversial practice, which is commonly utilized by infertile couples and same-sex partners seeking to become parents.

Pope Francis expressed his disdain for what he referred to as the “deplorable” practice of surrogate motherhood, emphasizing its exploitation of vulnerable women in dire economic circumstances. He stressed that children are gifts and not commodities, stating unequivocally that they should not be the subject of commercial contracts. The pope called for international action to universally prohibit this practice and protect the inherent dignity of mothers and children.

Italy’s far-right Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has been actively pushing for an extended and comprehensive ban on surrogacy, proposing strict penalties such as imprisonment and substantial fines for parents who pursue this avenue of having children abroad. While Italy already outlaws surrogacy, this proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the country’s stance, and it aligns with the bans that have been implemented in several other European nations.

While addressing global issues, Pope Francis’s comments on surrogacy stood as a particularly significant aspect of his speech. The pontiff aimed to bring attention to various diplomatic matters, ranging from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Ukrainian war to humanitarian crises in Africa and mounting tensions in Latin America.

