Pope Francis Calls for a Global Ban on Surrogacy: Protecting the Unborn Child

In a recent address to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, Pope Francis expressed his concerns about the threats to global peace and human dignity in the modern world. While highlighting larger geopolitical issues such as Russia’s war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the Pope also mentioned a smaller-scale issue that he believes poses a threat to human dignity – surrogate motherhood.

Pope Francis strongly condemned the practice of surrogacy, referring to it as the “commercialization” of pregnancy. He emphasized the need to protect the life of the unborn child and prevent them from being treated as commodities or objects of trafficking. The Pope called for a universal ban on surrogacy, stating that it should be prohibited worldwide.

Surrogate parenthood has been a topic of contention, with some European countries like Spain and Italy already banning the practice. The Catholic Church has also voiced its opposition to what it refers to as “uterus for rent.” However, the Vatican’s doctrine office has clarified that children born through surrogacy to homosexual parents can still be baptized.

In addition to his concerns about surrogacy, Pope Francis addressed various other global issues. He lamented the humanitarian and refugee crises in Africa, condemned military coups and elections marked by corruption and violence in some African countries, and called for respectful diplomatic dialogue with the Nicaraguan government to resolve the ongoing crisis.

The Pope also urged for the resumption of Iran nuclear talks to ensure a safer future for all. He emphasized that the manufacturing of nuclear weapons is just as immoral as their possession and use. Pope Francis has consistently spoken out against the production and possession of nuclear weapons, considering them inadmissible.

In his address, the Pope reminded the world that the victims of war and violence are not simply collateral damage but real individuals with names and futures. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the human cost of conflicts and working towards a more peaceful and just world.

Surrogacy is the process in which a woman carries a child for another individual or couple, usually through in vitro fertilization (IVF), and agrees to relinquish parental rights after birth.

