Pope Francis emphasizes the need for global regulation of artificial intelligence

Pope Francis has called for a binding global treaty on artificial intelligence, recognizing both its potential benefits and its potential for destruction. In a statement issued to commemorate the 57th World Day of Peace, the Pope highlighted the need to regulate AI in order to prevent harmful practices and encourage best practices. He emphasized the importance of human oversight and ethical decision-making, stating that machines should not be making life-or-death decisions.

While acknowledging the exciting opportunities that AI offers, Pope Francis also expressed concerns about its misuse. He warned against the dangers of “social control” by AI systems and questioned the impartiality of algorithms in making subjective judgments. The Pope urged the application of AI not only in tackling “fake news” and “disinformation,” but also in promoting cultural understanding and coexistence.

This call for regulation comes at a time when countries like China are already deploying AI technologies, raising ethical concerns. The Vatican itself experienced the power of AI when a deepfake photo of Pope Francis went viral earlier this year. This incident highlighted the alarming advances in AI-created imagery.

Observers believe that Pope Francis’s focus on AI reflects his commitment to serving as a moral compass on important societal issues beyond traditional religious teaching. Just as his emphasis on climate change highlighted the moral imperatives of that issue, his sustained focus on AI could do the same for a technology with immense potential and risks.

