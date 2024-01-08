Pope Francis Urges Global Action Against Surrogacy

In a recent address to ambassadors, Pope Francis called for a worldwide ban on surrogacy, describing it as a “despicable” practice that exploits women and commodifies children. The pontiff emphasized that an unborn child should never be treated as an object of trafficking and condemned the commercialization of pregnancy.

Surrogacy, which involves a woman carrying a child on behalf of another person or couple, is already illegal in Italy and some other European countries. However, compensated surrogacy remains legal in certain nations like Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus. The United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Portugal, and other countries permit surrogacy under specific conditions.

The Catholic Church has long opposed surrogacy due to ethical and theological concerns. Pope Francis, known for his criticism of consumerism, argues that the profit-driven nature of surrogacy goes against the dignity of human life. He has consistently maintained that children should not be the subjects of commercial contracts and emphasized the need for a global ban on surrogacy.

While the pope’s recent remarks coincide with his decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples, it is important to note that the Church has clarified that these blessings do not endorse or justify surrogacy. Rather, they signify a show of pastoral support for believers.

Pope Francis has expressed his frustration with what he sees as the imposition of Western views and practices on less affluent parts of the world. He views surrogacy as part of a broader issue called “ideological colonization,” where wealthier nations enforce their beliefs on others who may not agree with them.

It is crucial to separate surrogacy from other reproductive issues like in vitro fertilization (IVF), which the Church also opposes. IVF involves creating embryos outside of the body, often resulting in the destruction of unused embryos. The Church advocates for a holistic view of procreation that aligns with its understanding of reproduction as a sacred collaboration between a man and a woman.

Despite its opposition to surrogacy, the Vatican has clarified that children born through surrogacy can be baptized, just as they recently affirmed that transgender individuals can also receive baptism. This indicates that the Church recognizes the inherent value and dignity of every human life, regardless of the circumstances of their birth.

Pope Francis’s call for a global ban on surrogacy echoes his concerns about the erosion of gender distinctions and the dangers of gender theory. He views these concepts as threats to human dignity and equality.

As the pope addressed diplomats during the annual foreign policy speech, he highlighted multiple conflicts and humanitarian crises around the world. He specifically mentioned the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, urging an immediate ceasefire. He also expressed his distress over the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for an end to violence and the restoration of peace.

Pope Francis’s strong stance against surrogacy reflects his unwavering commitment to upholding the dignity of every human life. He advocates for global action to combat the practice and ensure that children are not treated as commodities. By addressing surrogacy alongside other global issues, the pope emphasizes the importance of promoting peace and justice for all of humanity.

