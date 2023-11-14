Pope Francis Urges American Catholics to Embrace Change and Growth in the Church

In a recent meeting with the Jesuits in Portugal, Pope Francis addressed the issue of resistance to church reform among American Catholics. While acknowledging the strong “reactionary attitude” that exists, the pope emphasized the importance of embracing change and understanding the evolution of faith and morals.

The pope’s remarks came in response to criticisms he has faced from American bishops and other groups who oppose his pastoral priorities, including the inclusion of LGBTQ people and combatting climate change. He warned against a “backwardist” mindset that hinders progress and prevents the correct evolution of church teachings.

Reflecting on the historical development of church doctrine, Pope Francis highlighted specific examples of change over time. He mentioned how the use of atomic bombs and the death penalty, once accepted, are now considered sinful. He also noted that while some pontiffs in the past tolerated slavery, the church’s stance on it has evolved.

To support his argument, the pope referenced the fifth-century teachings of Vincent of Lérins, who proposed that doctrine could be consolidated, expanded, and exalted over time. According to Pope Francis, understanding the human person deepens with the passage of time, and the growth in other fields of knowledge also contributes to the church’s evolving understanding.

During the meeting, the pope shared his concern that certain groups within the American Church have isolated themselves by rigidly adhering to ideologies rather than living by the true doctrine. He warned that abandoning doctrine in favor of ideology results in devastating effects on morality. Instead, he advocated for a mature and inclusive approach, where every person finds their place in the church.

Addressing questions about LGBTQ individuals and their place in the church, Pope Francis reiterated his message of inclusivity. He emphasized that everyone has a space in the church and should be accompanied spiritually and pastorally with sensitivity and creativity. The pope expressed his dislike for the undue focus on sexual sins, asserting that other forms of misconduct should be equally important.

In conclusion, Pope Francis urged American Catholics to recognize the need for change and growth in the church. He underscored the importance of understanding that doctrine develops and bears fruit over time. By embracing these principles, the church can evolve and better serve its diverse members, creating a place where everyone is welcomed and valued.

