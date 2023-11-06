Pope Francis Calls for Openness and Evolution in Catholic Doctrine

In a recent meeting with Portuguese members of his Jesuit religious order, Pope Francis addressed the divisions within the U.S. Catholic Church and criticized the “backwardness” of some conservatives who prioritize ideology over faith. He emphasized that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change and evolution over time.

The Pope’s comments shed light on the ongoing tension between progressives and conservatives within the Church. Traditionally, conservatives have found support in the doctrinaire papacies of St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, particularly on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage. However, Pope Francis has taken a different approach, prioritizing social justice issues like the environment and poverty alleviation.

While this shift in emphasis has garnered criticism from some conservatives, Pope Francis maintains that a narrow-minded and rigid interpretation of doctrine leads to a climate of closure. He argues that by clinging to outdated views, the Church risks losing touch with its roots and suffering adverse effects on morality. Instead, the Pope urges a more open and evolving understanding of faith and morals, one that allows for progress and consolidation of doctrine.

These remarks are not the first time Pope Francis has acknowledged criticism from U.S. conservatives. He once jokingly remarked that it was an “honor” to be attacked by Americans. By addressing these concerns head-on, the Pope demonstrates his commitment to dialogue and encourages a more inclusive approach within the Church.

In conclusion, Pope Francis calls for a shift away from rigidity and an embrace of a more open-minded and evolving understanding of Catholic doctrine. By doing so, he aims to bridge the divide between progressives and conservatives, fostering unity within the Church and promoting a more compassionate and inclusive vision of Christianity.