The Power of Joy: Spreading Love and Hope

In a captivating address to the young pilgrims gathered in Lisbon for the World Youth Day Vigil celebration, Pope Francis presented the Blessed Virgin Mary as a “missionary of joy.” He emphasized the importance of training our hearts to love God and our neighbor, while also highlighting the transformative nature of encountering joy.

The event took place at Parque Tejo, a location rich in history and adjacent to the scenic Tagus River Estuary Nature Reserve. The evening began with a stage performance that beautifully depicted the story of a young girl caught in a monotonous and distressing routine. Through a divine encounter, her life is transformed, and she begins to inspire hope and joy in others.

Drawing a parallel to the life of the Virgin Mary, Pope Francis embraced the World Youth Day’s motto, “Mary set out and went with haste.” He urged the young pilgrims to reflect on the selfless love that motivated Mary’s actions. Quoting from The Imitation of Christ, the Pope emphasized the powerful connection between love and joy.

Setting aside his prepared remarks, Pope Francis delivered an impromptu message, urging each individual to embrace the mission of spreading joy to those around them. “Joy is missionary!” he exclaimed, emphasizing that it is the duty of every person to bring joy to others.

The Pope also acknowledged the importance of recognizing the roots of our own joy. Reflecting on the people who have been a source of light and inspiration in our lives, such as parents, grandparents, friends, and teachers, he encouraged the young pilgrims to close their eyes and remember those faces.

To be able to offer joy to others, Pope Francis emphasized the need to actively seek joy and train ourselves to be joyful. He acknowledged that this journey can be challenging at times, but it is essential to persevere, even in the face of setbacks. When we fall, the Pope reminded everyone of the importance of helping one another up.

In his closing remarks, Pope Francis reminded the pilgrims that the love of Jesus is the only thing that is freely given in life. With this love, and with a desire to walk in hope and fearlessly face the future, the Pope encouraged everyone to embrace their mission of spreading love, joy, and hope to the world.

FAQ:

– What is the World Youth Day Vigil celebration?

The World Youth Day Vigil celebration is an event organized by the Catholic Church that brings together young people from all over the world to celebrate their faith, listen to inspiring messages from the Pope, and engage in prayer and reflection.

– What is the significance of the Blessed Virgin Mary being portrayed as a “missionary of joy”?

Portraying the Blessed Virgin Mary as a “missionary of joy” highlights her role as someone who not only experienced profound joy but also shared that joy with others. It emphasizes the importance of spreading joy and love to those around us, as exemplified by Mary.

– How can we train ourselves to be joyful?

Training ourselves to be joyful involves cultivating an attitude of gratitude, focusing on the positive aspects of life, and seeking opportunities to spread joy to others. It requires intentional effort and a commitment to choosing joy, even in challenging circumstances.

