Pope Francis Explores Mongolia’s Unique Landscape and Culture

Pope Francis embarked on his 43rd Apostolic Journey by arriving in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. This land of vast silence and breathtaking landscapes holds a special significance for the Pope, who believes that it can teach us to embrace a deeper sense of understanding beyond mere intellectual knowledge.

Upon landing at Ulaanbaatar’s international Chinggis Khaan airport, the Pope was warmly greeted by Church and government delegations, along with representatives from Mongolia’s Apostolic Nunciature and the Ambassador of Mongolia to the Holy See. The Mongolian State Honour Guard, donned in their distinctive red, blue, and yellow uniforms, proudly displayed their resemblance to the warriors of ancient Mongolian history.

During a welcome ceremony at the airport, a young Mongolian woman, dressed in traditional attire, presented the Pope with a cup of “Aaruul,” which is boiled yogurt made from the milk of cattle, yaks, and camels. This symbolic gesture represents the nomadic culture of the Mongolian people, showcasing one of their most common travel provisions. Pope Francis graciously accepted the cup and indulged in a generous bite of the curd.

Mongolia, the chosen destination for the Pope’s journey, is the second largest landlocked country in the world after Kazakhstan. With a tiny, traditionally nomadic population of fewer than 3.5 million people, Christianity constitutes less than 2 percent of the population. However, the country has made significant progress in recent years. After the fall of the communist regime in 1990, Mongolia established a multi-party democracy and adopted a new Constitution that guarantees religious freedom. This led to the return of Catholic missionaries who were previously exiled during the years of communism, tasked with rebuilding the Church from scratch.

Today, Mongolia has approximately 28 parishes and around 1,500 baptized Catholics. Despite the small numbers, the Catholic Church in Mongolia is integral to the country’s social fabric. The missionaries, who have been welcomed and appreciated by the authorities and the people, run various social, health care, and educational programs for the underprivileged, elderly, disabled, and abandoned individuals. Leading this young Church is Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, the youngest cardinal in the College of Cardinals, who was elevated to this position by Pope Francis in August 2022.

During the Pope’s visit, one pressing issue that the missionaries hope will be addressed is the visa situation. Despite their invaluable contributions to social services, the missionaries face challenges obtaining long-term visas and are required to leave the country every three months, without any guarantees of their return. Additionally, for every missionary visa, the government mandates that the missionaries employ five local individuals, adding financial strain to an already demanding situation.

Mongolia takes immense pride in its “nuclear-weapon-free status” and serves as a beacon of hope in a world plagued by war and nuclear threats. In 2022, the country celebrated the 30th anniversary of this status, hosting a round-table discussion in Ulaanbaatar with scholars and experts to examine the importance, challenges, and prospects of Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones (NWFZ) development.

As Pope Francis embarks on his apostolic journey through Mongolia, the world eagerly awaits his insights and guidance, and hopes that this visit will foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the unique landscape, culture, and resilience of the Mongolian people.

