Pope Francis Appoints Archbishop-Bishop to Address Liturgical Dispute in India

In a bid to resolve a longstanding liturgical dispute within the Syro-Malabar Church in India, Pope Francis has appointed Slovak Archbishop-Bishop Cyril Vasil’. This appointment comes after the Pope’s repeated involvement in the controversy, focused on the direction in which priests should face during the liturgy.

Archbishop-Bishop Vasil’, renowned for his expertise in canon law of the Eastern Churches, will hold special faculties in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. His primary responsibility will be to oversee the implementation of the liturgical reform previously approved by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Major Archdiocesan Church.

The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, in an official press release on August 10, confirmed the commencement of Archbishop-Bishop Vasil’s mission on August 4, coinciding with his arrival in India.

This appointment signals Pope Francis’ commitment to bringing a peaceful resolution to the liturgical debate that has plagued the Syro-Malabar Church for decades. While the specific details of the liturgical reform have not been mentioned in the press release, it is evident that the Vatican recognizes the importance of addressing the concerns and finding a common ground among the faithful.

By entrusting Archbishop-Bishop Vasil’ with this important role, Pope Francis demonstrates his confidence in Vasil’s ability to navigate the intricacies of the dispute and his dedication to upholding the principles of the Eastern Churches.

As the liturgical reform progresses under Vasil’s guidance, it is expected to bring a sense of unity and harmony within the Syro-Malabar Church. This development will not only impact the liturgical practices but also foster a renewed spirit of collaboration and understanding among the clergy and faithful.

The appointment of Archbishop-Bishop Vasil’ reflects the Pope’s commitment to promoting dialogue and reconciliation within the Church, emphasizing the Church’s universality and its ability to adapt to the diverse cultural and liturgical traditions of its faithful.

As the liturgical dispute in the Syro-Malabar Church enters a new phase of resolution, there is hope that Archbishop-Bishop Vasil’s intervention will bring about a lasting resolution, allowing the faithful to focus on the spiritual growth and unity of the Church.