Pope Francis Unites with Mongolian Catholics at Historic Mass

Mongolia, a country with a population of approximately 3.3 million, is home to just 1,450 Catholics. However, in an extraordinary event, Pope Francis gathered with this small Catholic community for a Mass in Ulaanbaatar’s Steppe Arena. This gathering was a powerful symbol of unity and faith in a country where Buddhism is the dominant religion.

The Mass, conducted in Mongolian, English, and Italian, took place in the capital city’s largest venue. While most of Mongolia’s nine parishes are located in Ulaanbaatar, there is one remote parish with only 30 members, and it was expected that everyone who could attend the Mass would be present.

In his homily, Pope Francis drew upon the nomadic tradition that is still practiced by many Mongolians who graze their animals. He likened all individuals to God’s nomads, constantly in search of happiness and love. The Pope proclaimed that the Christian faith can satisfy these deep longings.

Remarkably, the Mass also welcomed several Buddhist monks, who attended the service in their traditional saffron robes. This interreligious gathering displayed a commitment to harmony among different faiths. Pope Francis called for all religions to live in peace, discouraging the promotion of violent ideologies.

Throughout his visit to Mongolia, Pope Francis has emphasized the importance of religious freedom. In a region where neighboring China has been criticized for repressing such freedom, the Pope praised the Mongolian government’s commitment to allowing believers to practice their faith.

The visit has not been without controversy. Some conservative Catholics, including Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan, have criticized Pope Francis for participating in interreligious gatherings. However, the Pope has defended his actions, asserting the value of ecumenical and interreligious dialogue. He stressed that such dialogue does not aim to erase differences but rather seeks understanding and mutual enrichment.

In a world often driven by material gain and comfort, Pope Francis urged religious leaders and followers to share the wisdom and treasures of their faiths to counteract this myopic pursuit of profit. He warned against the dangers of narrow-mindedness and fundamentalism, advocating for peace and fraternity among all people.

The historic meeting between Pope Francis and the Mongolian Catholic community was highly significant. It showcased the unity of believers in a country where Catholicism maintains a small presence. Despite their modest numbers, the faith and commitment of these Mongolian Catholics stand as a testament to the power of religion to bring people together.

