Pope Francis has once again found himself in the midst of controversy due to his recent remarks about Russia and its history, particularly in light of President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking to a gathering of Russian Catholic youth on August 25, the pontiff urged the young audience to take pride in their heritage, drawing condemnation from Ukraine and others.

In an hourlong video address to approximately 400 young Russians, Pope Francis encouraged them to work towards peace and to not forget their heritage. He praised Russia’s rich history, mentioning figures such as Peter the Great and Catherine II, and emphasized the importance of preserving their cultural and spiritual legacy. The pope’s remarks were made spontaneously at the conclusion of his address, where he implored the youth to be “artisans of peace” and to sow seeds of reconciliation.

However, his praise of Russia’s imperialist past immediately garnered criticism from Ukraine and beyond. Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, expressed his concern and disappointment over Francis’ comments. He referred to Peter the Great and Catherine II as symbols of “extreme Russian imperialism and nationalism,” expressing fear that these words may be interpreted as encouragement for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also weighed in on the matter, with spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko stating that it was unfortunate for the pope to echo Russian grand-state ideas, especially considering their role in fueling Russia’s aggression. He believed that the pope should be shedding light on the detrimental path taken by the current Russian leadership rather than indirectly endorsing it.

Russian President Putin has often used Russia’s imperial history to justify his actions, including the annexation of several countries. The Vatican issued a statement in response to the controversy, clarifying that the pope’s intention was to encourage young people to appreciate the positive aspects of Russian culture and spirituality, rather than exalt imperialist ideologies and figures. Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed the pope’s words, seeing them as a recognition of Russia’s deep-rooted history that extends far beyond the reign of Peter the Great and Catherine II.

While Pope Francis’ remarks may have sparked criticism and disagreement, they also highlight the complex nature of historical narratives and their interpretation. The controversy surrounding his words emphasizes the ongoing tensions in the region and the need for dialogue and understanding. As the conflict continues in Ukraine, it is essential for leaders to focus on fostering peace and reconciliation rather than inadvertently perpetuating divisive narratives.

