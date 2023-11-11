Pope Affirms Church’s Inclusivity for All, Including LGBTQ People and Women

During a press conference following his visit to Portugal for World Youth Day, Pope Francis reiterated his message that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including LGBTQ individuals and marginalized groups. The pope emphasized that the church welcomes people of all backgrounds: “The sick, the elderly, the young, old, ugly, beautiful, good and bad.” This reaffirmation of inclusivity comes in response to the challenges faced by LGBTQ Catholics and the interruption of a Mass for LGBTQ pilgrims in Lisbon by traditionalist protestors.

In addressing the question of LGBTQ people and women being excluded from sacraments, the pope stressed that while the church has laws, it does not mean that these individuals are excluded altogether. Instead, he emphasized the importance of accompanying these individuals within the church.

During his visit, the pope also met with survivors of clergy sexual abuse, acknowledging the painful experiences they shared. He expressed his belief that progress is being made in responding to abuse within the church and society, stating that it is necessary to confront and combat this issue head-on.

Regarding his visit to the Marian shrine of Fátima, the pope defended his decision not to make a direct appeal for peace in the war in Ukraine, explaining that he had prayed silently before the Madonna instead. He also acknowledged the need for the church to adapt its approach, recognizing that many young people have short attention spans and advocating for concise and clear homilies.

The pope further shared that he has fully recovered from an unexpected hernia operation, stating that he is in good health and living a “normal life.” He also discussed his upcoming visits to Mongolia, where he will be the first pope to ever visit the country, and Marseille, France, where he will attend a meeting focusing on the plight of migrants.

The pope’s reaffirmation of the church’s inclusivity sends a powerful message that it is a welcoming and accepting community for all individuals, embracing diversity and advocating for compassion and understanding.

