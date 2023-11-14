Pope Francis Discusses Recovery, Young People, and Inclusion in Portugal Trip

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis provided an update on his recent abdominal surgery, emphasizing that his recovery is progressing well. During his five-day trip to Portugal, he chose to speak without prepared speeches to better connect with young people, rather than due to fatigue or illness.

Francis, who was returning home from presiding over the World Youth Day festival in Lisbon, had undergone emergency surgery in June. The surgery aimed to address an abdominal hernia and remove scar tissue from his intestines. Despite facing extreme heat with temperatures reaching 40 degrees C (104F) in Lisbon, the 86-year-old pontiff frequently departed from his usual scripted speeches, homilies, and prayers, which are ordinarily meticulously prepared and tailored to specific events and audiences.

One key deviation during the trip was Pope Francis’ decision not to deliver a prayer for peace at the famous shrine of Fatima, known for its historical association with calls for peace and Russia’s conversion after World War I. Given Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Vatican sought to maintain its relations with Moscow and the Russian Orthodox Church, which has been vocal in support of the Kremlin’s actions. Instead, the Pope improvised his speech before the Madonna statue and skipped the peace prayer altogether, opting to recite a Hail Mary with young disabled individuals. The Vatican later shared a portion of the prayer on the @Pontifex handle of the X platform (formerly Twitter).

When asked about his choice, Pope Francis explained that although he had privately prayed for peace, he did not wish to bring “publicity” to a public prayer. He emphasized that prayers for peace should be continually offered. A Vatican official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, clarified that Francis initially intended to visit Fatima privately, accompanied only by a few gendarmes. However, he ultimately agreed to a formal visit. The official dismissed suggestions of ecclesiastical or diplomatic considerations, suggesting that the omission aimed to separate Fatima’s spiritual significance from its historical connections to the Soviet Union and World War I.

Regarding his impromptu speeches throughout the trip, Pope Francis acknowledged that young people have limited attention spans. Instead of delivering lengthy and complex speeches or homilies, he believed it was crucial to engage them. He called for a new approach to homilies that is brief, clear, and filled with a message of love.

In terms of his recovery, Pope Francis mentioned that he had the stitches from his abdominal surgery removed. However, he would need to wear a protective belt for two to three months to ensure proper healing of the incision. He reassured the public that his health is good.

Furthermore, Pope Francis affirmed the inclusion of LGBTQ+ Catholics in his message that “todos, todos, todos” (everyone, everyone, everyone) is welcome in the Catholic Church. This inclusive statement became a motto for the World Youth Day event, demonstrating his vision of an accepting church that welcomes individuals from all walks of life.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Pope Francis avoid prepared speeches during his Portugal trip?

A: Pope Francis chose to speak without prepared speeches to better engage with young people, rather than due to fatigue or illness.

Q: Why did Pope Francis not deliver a peace prayer in Fatima?

A: Due to Russia’s conflict in Ukraine and the Vatican’s desire to maintain its relations with Moscow and the Russian Orthodox Church, Pope Francis decided not to deliver the peace prayer in Fatima.

Q: What approach does Pope Francis advocate for homilies?

A: Pope Francis believes that homilies should be brief, clear, and convey a message of love.

Q: How is Pope Francis recovering from his surgery?

A: Pope Francis’ recovery is progressing well. He had the stitches removed from his abdominal surgery and is wearing a protective belt for two to three months to ensure proper healing.

Q: What did Pope Francis say about LGBTQ+ Catholics?

A: Pope Francis affirmed the inclusion of LGBTQ+ Catholics in the Catholic Church and emphasized that everyone is welcome.