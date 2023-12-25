Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Condemns the Weapons Industry

Pope Francis delivered a heartfelt Christmas Day message, denouncing the weapons industry and its role in fueling conflicts around the world. Speaking from St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, he appealed for peace between Israel and the Palestinians and urged an end to violence and suffering.

The Pope called attention to the devastating impact of wars and the need for humanitarian initiatives to address the plight of innocent civilians. He emphasized the importance of dialogue, security, and compassion in resolving conflicts in regions such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Syria, Yemen, Ukraine, South Sudan, Congo, and the Korean peninsula.

In his speech, Pope Francis expressed concern about the troubling phenomenon of migration and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by unscrupulous traffickers. He called on governments and people of goodwill, particularly in the Americas, to address this issue and provide support for those seeking a better life.

One of the Pope’s strongest criticisms was directed at the weapons industry, which he described as the hidden force behind global conflicts. He highlighted the need to expose the interests and profits that drive the arms trade and production, questioning how peace can be achieved when weapons are continually being manufactured, sold, and traded.

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis has consistently condemned the weapons industry as the “merchants of death.” He has emphasized that wars are often exploited as opportunities to test new weapons or deplete existing stockpiles.

In addition to his call for peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Pope Francis urged sincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, supported by the international community. His message resonated with the thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square, including those waving Palestinian and Ukrainian flags.

Despite a recent battle with bronchitis, the 87-year-old Pope appeared strong and resolute during his Christmas Day address. He is expected to continue his religious duties, including blessing on the feast of St. Stephen and leading New Year’s Eve vigil and Mass.

As Pope Francis advocates for peace and justice, his powerful words challenge people around the world to take a stand against violence, promote dialogue, and work towards a more peaceful future.

