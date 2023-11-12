Unwavering Solidarity Amidst Migration Challenges: Pope Calls for Compassion in Marseille Visit

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Pope Francis denounced the lack of empathy towards migrants searching for a better life in Europe during his visit to the French port of Marseille. The pontiff arrived amid a recent surge of refugees from Africa, invoking a meaningful discussion on migration, which has become a contentious issue in the continent.

During his stay, Pope Francis began by paying tribute to sailors and migrants lost at sea, leading a silent moment of prayer at a dedicated memorial. Surrounded by spiritual leaders and representatives from migrant rescue organizations, the Pope acknowledged the rising resistance from anti-migrant politicians in Europe.

Although his visit was scheduled months earlier, it coincided with the resurfacing migrant crisis in Europe. Lampedusa, an Italian island, experienced an overwhelming influx of almost 7,000 migrants in a single day. Moved by the traumatic scenes, Pope Francis described the situation as a “terrible lack of humanity.”

Since the earliest years of his papacy, Pope Francis has prioritized addressing the challenges faced by migrants. He made his first official trip as pope to Lampedusa, where he honored those who tragically drowned while seeking refuge. His efforts to advocate for migrants have also included symbolic gestures like celebrating Mass at the U.S.-Mexico border and personally bringing Syrian Muslims home with him after visiting a refugee camp in Greece.

Guided by the Gospel’s call to welcome strangers, Pope Francis has consistently urged governments to embrace, support, protect, and integrate individuals desperate to escape conflicts, poverty, and environmental crises. In Marseille, the Pope met with local priests and led an interfaith prayer at the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica. During the prayer, he highlighted the tragic reality that many individuals never reach the shore and expressed concern over the denial of a proper burial for countless migrants lost at sea.

In addition to his prepared comments, Pope Francis specifically thanked humanitarian organizations that rescue migrants. He denounced any attempts to impede such efforts as “gestures of hatred,” likely referring to Italy’s seizure of rescue boats due to technical violations.

Pope Francis’ visit to Marseille coincided with the closing session of a gathering of Catholic bishops from the Mediterranean region. The migrant crisis took center stage during the discussions. The Pope’s visit attracted approximately 350,000 Catholic faithful to Marseille, including 100,000 expected to line the city’s major avenue for a Mass at the Velodrome stadium, which French President Emmanuel Macron was anticipated to attend.

Interestingly, this visit occurred a decade after Pope Francis’ momentous pilgrimage to Lampedusa. The island is a preferred destination for migrant smugglers due to its proximity to Africa. During his previous visit, Pope Francis held Mass on an altar made from shipwrecked wood, honored drowned migrants by tossing flowers into the sea, and criticized the “globalization of indifference” prevailing among the global community towards desperate migrants.

This time, Pope Francis delivered an even more powerful message, labeling the “fanaticism of indifference” as a major obstacle in addressing the migrant crisis. He acknowledged that Europe’s migration policies have considerably hardened in the ten years since his papacy began. Some countries now focus on reinforced border controls, repatriation, and even the possibility of implementing naval blockades to curtail migrant arrivals.

Over this decade, the International Organization of Migration estimates that approximately 28,000 migrants lost their lives in the Mediterranean Sea while trying to reach Europe. Others have faced harrowing conditions in Libyan detention centers after being forcibly returned.

“We cannot accept the inhumane treatment of human beings, using them as bargaining chips, subjecting them to imprisonment and torture,” Pope Francis emphasized, drawing attention to the dire situation in Libyan camps. He argued that individuals abandoned to the sea must be rescued, emphasizing that it is not only a duty of humanity but also a duty of civilization.

The Pope made his remarks in front of a memorial adorned with the symbol of the Cross of Camargue, combining a Christian cross, an anchor, and a heart representing faith, hope, and charity. The memorial was updated in 2010 to include the inscription “to those who perished and disappeared at sea, victims of illegal immigration” after French ships saved migrants from a shipwreck.

José-Maria Cantal-Rivas, a priest in Algiers, Algeria, found Pope Francis’ impassioned words particularly poignant given the stories he hears from families with loved ones trying to reach European shores. These families often approach him inquiring about the fate of their children who embarked on perilous journeys.

Following the recent arrival of migrants in Lampedusa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revived calls for a naval blockade of Tunisia and announced the establishment of new centers in Italy to accommodate migrants who don’t qualify for asylum. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also visited Lampedusa and supported Meloni’s proposal for enhanced naval missions to prevent departures from Tunisia. She emphasized that decisions regarding who can enter the European Union should be made by the EU and not human traffickers.

Meanwhile, France has heightened patrols along its southern border with Italy, which is just a few hours’ drive from Marseille. The country has also deployed drones to surveil the Alps, aiming to prevent newcomers from crossing over. In light of the upcoming European Parliament election and the far-right challenging the centrist government’s policies, French officials have refused to accept any migrants who arrive in Lampedusa.

Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, the Archbishop of Marseille, was born in Algeria and immigrated to France as a child. He acknowledged that death at sea is an integral part of a sailor’s profession, but underscored the distinct risks faced by migrants fleeing war and hardship.