Pope Francis Confirms Election of New Leader for Syro-Malabar Catholic Church

In an official announcement on Wednesday, Pope Francis confirmed the appointment of a new leader for the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church. Bishop Raphael Thattil, who currently serves as the head of the Eparchy of Shamshabad, will be installed as the Major Archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly on January 11th.

The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church is one of the 23 Eastern Catholic Churches in communion with Rome, and Bishop Thattil will now be the ex officio head of this vibrant community, which boasts a membership of over 4 million people. This appointment comes after the resignation of Cardinal George Alencherry, who led the Church for twelve years.

Bishop Thattil’s election was the result of a voting process conducted by the synod of bishops, which took place in Kakkanad, Kerala. He has a long-standing association with the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, having served there as a priest and as the rector of the major seminary in Thrissur. Those who have worked closely with Bishop Thattil express optimism about his ability to address the liturgical dispute that has troubled the archeparchy.

One of the key challenges facing Bishop Thattil will be resolving the longstanding liturgical disagreement within the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy. The use of a new uniform version of the Syro-Malabar Eucharistic liturgy, which deviates from the traditional practices, has caused division among the clergy and laity. Many feel strongly about maintaining their preferred form of the liturgy, which aligns with the ancient traditions of the Eastern Church.

It is hoped that Bishop Thattil’s appointment will bring about renewed dialogue and ultimately lead to a resolution of the liturgical dispute. He has been described as someone who seeks amicable solutions and understands the ground realities of the challenges faced by the archeparchy. With his extensive experience and willingness to engage in dialogue, Bishop Thattil may be able to guide the Church towards a positive outcome.

As the Major Archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly, Bishop Thattil is expected to serve for the next decade. It is also likely that he will receive the cardinal’s red hat in the future, following the tradition of his predecessors. His leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

Sources:

– Vatican News

– The Pillar