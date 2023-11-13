The Power of Youth: Inspiring Hope and Action

In a momentous conclusion to this year’s World Youth Day, Pope Francis delivered a powerful message to the young people in attendance, drawing inspiration from the Transfiguration of Christ. The Pontiff emphasized three essential verbs for the youth: to shine, to listen, and to be unafraid.

To shine, Pope Francis reminded the youth of the luminous presence of Jesus. Just as Jesus’ face shone like the sun, the Pope urged the young generation to be a source of hope and light amidst the darkness that often envelops our lives. By welcoming Jesus into their hearts and learning to love like Him, they can truly shine and bring about transformative works of love in the world.

The importance of listening was also highlighted by the Holy Father. He encouraged the youth to attentively listen to Jesus’ teachings, which can be found in the Gospels. Pope Francis reassured them that the answers to life’s questions and the path to love can be found in the words of Jesus. Through deep and attentive listening, they can discover the eternal wisdom that leads to God’s love and understand their purpose in life.

Lastly, the Pope addressed the fears and doubts that often plague young people. He acknowledged the challenges they face in pursuing their dreams and the constant pressures they experience. However, he motivated them to persevere, assuring them that the world needs their passion, energy, and commitment to justice and peace. Just as the earth needs rain for growth and flourishing, the world needs the youth to step up and make a difference. The Pope’s words of encouragement echoed through the hearts of each young person present: “Do not be afraid.”

Sources: Vatican News (www.vaticannews.va)