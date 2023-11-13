A Call for Stillness: Pope Francis Urges Silence and Unity in the Synod

In a thought-provoking address at an ecumenical prayer vigil, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of silence in the Christian faith and called for unity among believers. Rather than relying on loud cries and noise, the Pope highlighted the power of silence to reach people’s hearts and allow God’s voice to be heard.

Silence, according to Pope Francis, played a significant role in Christ’s life on earth. From the manger to the cross, moments of silence accompanied the Word becoming flesh. The Pope drew attention to God’s preference for silence, as seen in the story of the Prophet Elijah when God chose to manifest Himself not in the wind, earthquake, or fire, but in a “small still voice.” The truth, he stressed, doesn’t require loud exclamations to resonate within individuals.

Turning his focus to the life of the Church, Pope Francis referenced the Acts of the Apostles, where after Peter’s speech, the entire assembly fell into silence. This anecdote serves as a reminder that silence within the ecclesial community creates an environment for effective communication and the Holy Spirit’s unifying work. The Pope emphasized the importance of attentive listening, which allows the Spirit to bring together diverse perspectives and enable true discernment.

Furthermore, Pope Francis highlighted the role of silence in the pursuit of Christian unity. He affirmed that unity begins with prayer, and silence is fundamental to prayer. Through unified prayer, believers experience purification, surpassing their differences. The more they turn towards the Lord in silence, the more they find themselves united in His presence.

The Pope concluded his address with a prayer, calling for a renewed commitment to silence and unity. He hoped that the Synod would serve as a moment of fraternity, where the Holy Spirit would cleanse the Church from gossip, ideologies, and polarization. As the Magi worshiped the mystery of God in silence and unity, the Pope urged believers to draw closer to Christ and, in turn, experience greater unity among themselves.

