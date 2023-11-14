Pope Reflects on World Youth Day: A Journey of Faith and Encounter with Christ

In a recent Apostolic Journey to Lisbon, Portugal, Pope Francis participated in the 37th World Youth Day, an event that provided an opportunity for young people to grow in faith, encounter Christ, and experience the love of God. The Pope, during his weekly General Audience, highlighted the significance of this Journey and its impact on the lives of those who participated.

World Youth Day, according to Pope Francis, is not just a gathering but a moment where young people’s hearts and steps are set in motion to seek Jesus. It is an encounter with the living Christ through the Church, leading to personal growth in faith and discernment of God’s call, which may include vocations to marriage, consecrated life, or priesthood. Each individual discovers that they are called, by grace, to be part of the people of God, a community sent to proclaim the joyful Gospel of Christ.

The Pope also emphasized the presence of the Blessed Virgin Mary throughout World Youth Day and in history. He shared his experience of praying to her in Fatima and her immediate responsiveness. Mary, he said, is the mother of all and is there for everyone without delay. During his visit, the Pope joined in the consecration of ourselves, Europe, and the world to the Heart of Mary, praying for peace and an end to the numerous wars plaguing different parts of the world.

Pope Francis commended the large numbers of young people who participated in the World Youth Day, acknowledging their faith and enthusiasm. He particularly mentioned the youth from Ukraine, who brought a deeply sorrowful account that highlighted the ongoing conflicts in their country. The Pope reiterated that this event showed that another world is possible, one free from fear, isolationism, and violence.

In conclusion, the Holy Father asked for the Blessed Virgin Mary’s blessings upon the young people of the world and the Portuguese people. He expressed gratitude to all those involved in the organization of the Journey and thanked the young people who traveled to Rome to be present at the General Audience. This Apostolic Journey to Portugal is the first of three planned by Pope Francis in the coming months, including trips to Mongolia and Marseille.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is World Youth Day?

World Youth Day is an international event organized by the Catholic Church that brings together young people from around the world to celebrate their faith and participate in various activities, including Masses, prayer, and cultural events. It is a chance for young Catholics to deepen their relationship with God and meet other like-minded individuals.

What is the significance of encountering Christ?

Encountering Christ means having a personal experience of His presence and love in one’s life. It can happen through prayer, scripture reading, sacraments, or through interactions with other believers. This encounter can deepen one’s faith and lead to a transformative relationship with God.

Who is the Blessed Virgin Mary?

The Blessed Virgin Mary is the mother of Jesus Christ and holds a special place in Catholic devotion. She is considered a powerful intercessor and is revered for her role in the salvation of humanity. Catholics believe that Mary is a compassionate mother who cares for and supports all people.

What is the purpose of the Pope’s Apostolic Journeys?

The Pope’s Apostolic Journeys serve various purposes, including strengthening the faith of local Catholic communities, promoting dialogue and peace, addressing relevant issues, and offering pastoral support and guidance. These visits allow the Pope to connect with people from different cultures and regions and share the message of Christ’s love and mercy.