The Mediterranean: A Cradle of Civilization and Hope

In his recent Apostolic Journey to Marseille, Pope Francis expressed his admiration for the passion and enthusiasm he witnessed in the French city. The Mediterranean Meetings, a gathering of bishops and young people to reflect on migration, provided a platform for fruitful discussions and thoughtful exchanges.

During his weekly General Audience, the Pope reflected on Marseille’s protagonists, including Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline and the dedicated individuals who are committed to charity and education. He acknowledged the warmth and hospitality of the People of God during the Mass at the Vélodrome Stadium.

One of the fundamental aspirations of the Mediterranean Meetings is for the Mediterranean to regain its vocation as a laboratory of civilization and peace. The Pope emphasized that the Mediterranean should not become a tomb or a place of conflict but, instead, should be a cradle for life. It is a means of communication between continents, fostering connections among diverse cultures, philosophies, and religions.

The Mediterranean Sea, according to Pope Francis, embodies the opposite of the clash between civilizations and human trafficking. He highlighted the historical significance of the sea, noting that from its eastern shore, the Gospel of Jesus spread to different peoples over two millennia ago.

These meetings in Marseille build upon previous gatherings in Bari and Florence, tracing back to the Mediterranean Colloquia organized by Giorgio La Pira. The Pope recognized the importance of these events in creating a more humane world community, where progress is not achieved at the expense of others. The Mediterranean Meetings have contributed to nurturing a “human” outlook on the region, centered around the inviolable dignity of every person.

Pope Francis urged that the hope generated during these meetings should not dissipate but instead be channeled into long, medium, and short-term actions. He emphasized the need to address the root causes of migration and restore hope to European societies, particularly among the younger generations.

In conclusion, Pope Francis prayed for the guidance of Our Lady, Notre Dame de la Garde, to accompany the peoples of the Mediterranean on their journey towards becoming a mosaic of civilization and hope. His visit to Marseille marked another significant step in his efforts to promote dialogue, understanding, and compassion among various cultures and countries.